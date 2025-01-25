25 books to read in 2025

Hope by Pope Francis

This cradle-to-pontifical-throne autobiography covers everything from the Pope’s Italian roots, Argentinian childhood and his rise to modern crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. It also asks big questions around sexuality, the environment and the role of the church in today’s fractured world. His reflections reveal something of the man at the heart of the Vatican.

Viking, 14 January

We Do Not Part by Han Kang

Han Kang’s fiction is always richly evocative and this book, with events taking place in a snowstorm and spurred by a race against time, showcases the skills that won her the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature. In it, the obligations of friendship combine with a quest and a dark episode from South Korea’s past.

Hamish Hamilton, 6 February

World Builders: Technology and the New Geopolitics by Bruno Maçães

As readers of the New Statesman will know, Bruno Maçães has an insightful take on the modern world. In this book he argues that the “geo” in geopolitics is changing shape. Where once international relations were predicated on physical spheres of influence, they are now contested through technological innovation and control.

Cambridge University Press, 13 February

The City Changes Its Face by Eimear McBride

The city of the title is London and the environs of Camden are where the relationship between 19-year-old Eily and 39-year-old Stephen plays out. McBride is a subtle student of desire and in this sequel to The Lesser Bohemians she examines how love fares with the passing of time and the intrusion of the everyday.

Faber & Faber, 13 February

Get In by Patrick Maguire and Gabriel Pogrund

The Times political journalists here offer a well-briefed account of the transformation of the Labour Party and a narrative of its tumultuous first 100 days in power. Keir Starmer may by the figurehead but for the authors the lead character is his strategist Morgan McSweeney.

Bodley Head, 13 February

Minority Rule by Ash Sarkar

In her timely book, the political commentator Ash Sarkar addresses the fear that minorities are trying to overturn and oppress majority populations. She argues that much of the noise around the culture wars obscures who is really profiting from our distracted societies.

Bloomsbury, 27 February

Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

It has been more than ten years since Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s last novel (Americanah, 2013), and this overdue return is a story of four women in America and Nigeria struggling with the choices they have made and those that have been forced on them.

Fourth Estate, 4 March

Cry When the Baby Cries by Becky Barnicoat

This magazine’s regular cartoonist Becky Barnicoat is a droll observer of the modern condition and in this graphic memoir she turns her gaze to the mysteries of parenting. Yes, it is an important business but more often it is just messy and bewildering.

Jonathan Cape, 13 March

The Last Bell by Donald McRae

Donald McRae, a long-term adherent of and writer about boxing, looked to the sport for solace in the face of personal tragedy. Here, following the world’s best pugilists, he describes not just bouts but how the ring encompasses a multitude of emotions and lessons.

Simon & Schuster, 13 March

The Age of Diagnosis by Suzanne O’Sullivan

We are, says the Wellcome Book Prize-winning writer and doctor, Suzanne O’Sullivan, over-medicalised. The screening advances of modern medicine can reveal pathologies that may never in fact materialise and risk turning healthy people into patients.

Hodder & Stoughton, 18 March

How to Think About AI by Richard Susskind

We know that artificial intelligence is already changing the world but how, and whether for good or ill, remains confusing to most. This primer outlines both ways to think about AI now and how its development might impact the future.

Oxford University Press, 20 March

When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter

For 25 years, the Canadian Graydon Carter was the editor of Vanity Fair. Its combination of high-quality writing and photography and sassy stories made it top of the magazine pile. In this memoir he describes how he got there, what he did and who he met.

Grove, 27 March

John and Paul: A Love Story in Songs by Ian Leslie

The much picked-over relationship between Lennon and McCartney – an amalgam of love, need and resentment – is here dissected by Ian Leslie. Whether in the Beatles or apart, the constant between them, he says, is that they spoke to each other through songs.

Faber & Faber, 27 March

Hayek’s Bastards by Quinn Slobodian

The historian and author of Crack-Up Capitalism unpicks the rise of the alt-right. It was, he argues, neoliberals who developed a creed of “hardwired human nature, hard borders, and hard money” that brought the hard right to prominence.

Allen Lane, 15 April

Don’t Forget We’re Here Forever by Lamorna Ash

Lamorna Ash was vaguely aware of Christianity until the conversion of two friends made her look more closely at a resurgence in belief among a younger generation. In this book she interviews others who have found faith and probes her own religious stirrings.

Bloomsbury, 8 May

Ocean by David Attenborough and Colin Butfield

We should be looking to the sea, say the latter-day saint and his long-time collaborator, because conserving it is the key to continued life on Earth. The authors survey each of the world’s oceans, their inhabitants and the scientific advances that can safeguard them.

John Murray, 8 May

The Boys by Leo Robson

Leo Robson, a literary critic for publications including the New Statesman, puts himself on the line with his debut novel. Comedy and tenderness entwine as Johnny Voghel seeks to re-establish a relationship with his estranged half-brother Lawrence at the height of the 2012 London Olympics.

Quercus, 8 May

Mark Twain by Ron Chernow

A belt-and-braces life of America’s first literary celebrity. Ron Chernow, whose biography of Alexander Hamilton was adapted into the hit musical, has much to work with – Twain was a journalist, political pundit and performer as well as an author.

Allen Lane, 13 May

Helm by Sarah Hall

Sarah Hall has long put nature at the heart of her fiction and in this book the central character is wind. Known as Helm, this gust has blown down the Eden Valley for millennia and fascinated or frightened its inhabitants from Neolithic tribesmen to a modern meteorologist.

Faber & Faber, 5 June

It Used to Be Witches by Ryan Gilbey

Well known to NS readers as a film critic, Ryan Gilbey offers a personal examination of queer cinema in which he interviews directors and scrutinises films such as Brokeback Mountain – both in the spirit of celebration and to ask if film has the power to change attitudes.

Faber & Faber, 5 June

The Genius Myth by Helen Lewis

Genius, says the always thought-provoking Helen Lewis, is both an overused term and a little understood one. In this book she looks at everything from Leonardo da Vinci and Elon Musk to IQ tests to probe what it really means – and why we are in its thrall.

Jonathan Cape, 19 June

Memoir by Nicola Sturgeon

In this “deeply personal” book, the former Scottish first minister reveals the workings of the big events of her political life – the formation of an SNP government, the independence referendum, Brexit, Covid and the fractious events that saw her leave Holyrood.

Title to be announced, Pan Macmillan, 14 August

Sequel to Wild Swans by Jung Chang

It is now 34 years since the publication of Wild Swans, Jung Chang’s account of her family’s repression during the Cultural Revolution. The promised sequel will cover her life from 1978, when she arrived in England to study linguistics, as well as observations on Xi Jinping’s China.

Title to be announced, William Collins, autumn

1929: Inside the Crash by Andrew Ross Sorkin

Andrew Ross Sorkin, author of Too Big to Fail, has turned his attention to the greatest economic failure of all – the Wall Street Crash of 1929. This promises to be a forensic account of the key economics, events and personalities as well as the global ramifications that followed.

Allen Lane, October

Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith

In this thoughtful collection of essays, Zadie Smith ranges across the cultural landscape, thinking deeply about such disparate subjects as Stormzy’s Glastonbury set and Hilary Mantel’s death, the quiet paintings of Celia Paul and the meaning of the young Michael Jackson.

Hamish Hamilton, October

