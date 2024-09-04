Clint Dyer Q&A: “You know more than you think you do”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Clint Dyer was born in 1968 in London. He is the deputy artistic director of the Royal National Theatre and an award-winning actor, playwright and director. His works include the Death of England trilogy, co-written with Roy Williams.

What’s your earliest memory?

Running with my dad. We were racing on our way to school and he was doing really slow and small steps so that I could beat him. It’s weird, I have a clear memory of it though I’m not sure why.

Who are your heroes?

In childhood, I’d say that Prince was my hero. As an adult it would be the late director emeritus of the Theatre Royal Stratford East, Philip Hedley. He was sort of my mentor.

What book last changed your thinking?

Marcus Garvey’s The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey, particularly his views on pan-Africanism, his understanding of Jamaica, and where black people need to position themselves not to suffer from what he would call the “slave mentality”.

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

I used to live in the cinema, so it would be 1990s independent film.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

In the future, though maybe not too distant a future – in 50 years’ time or so. I want to see what the world would be like, but wouldn’t want to experience it as an old person!

What TV show could you not live without?

It’s going to sound boring but Channel 4 News. It’s perfect in the sense that you get home, put it on just before you eat, or after, and it goes into more depth than the other news channels.

Who would paint your portrait?

The collage-style composite portrait artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn. People say he is the new Jean-Michel Basquiat.

What’s your theme tune?

PJ Harvey’s “I’ll Be Waiting”.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Just remember that you know more than you think you do. This gets me through moments of insecurity.

What’s currently bugging you?

The far right, for obvious reasons.

What single thing would make your life better?

A healthy pension. Most definitely a healthy pension.

What political figure do you look up to?

The late Gloria Jean Watkins – better known by her pen name, bell hooks – because of her position as a black activist. She was an essayist who wrote about political theory and can be considered a political thinker.

When were you happiest?

When my mum was alive. I don’t have a specific memory in mind, but when you lose a parent, there’s a certain part of you that leaves with them.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

I would have liked to have been a painter. I don’t paint. I’m awful: really, really awful. It’s like my brain doesn’t quite understand it. The thing I like about painting is the potential for producing an unfettered piece of art. It’s remarkable to be able to create something that’s entirely your own. It’s about the intensity of your own soul.

Are we all doomed?

No. I believe that nature, which we are all a part of, will always find a way.

“Death of England: The Plays” is on at Soho Place, London W1, until 28 September 2024

