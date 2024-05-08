The joys of a low-maintenance garden

Photo by Lili Gelman / Millennium Images, UK

At the end of April, I cut my first garden bunch of the year. It was a Friday night and we were having friends over for supper. The baby had just gone to bed and I snuck out in the last of the light, feeling like a bank robber, the good scissors in my back pocket.

Half a dozen tulips (“Purissima”, which are large and creamy and elegant, even when mollusc-nibbled, and “China Town”, which are fun and silly), some narcissi. A few flowering branches from the Choisya that needs pruning, some hellebore foliage. And three arching stems of the Tellima grandiflora, which I adore, but is nevertheless becoming a bit of a rampant brute in the flower beds.

It’s been a long time since I cut flowers from the garden, and this was both a reunion and a celebration all at once. The last time I did it I had a newborn strapped to my chest and I was saving everything I could before the garden I’d spent nearly three years making was uprooted into a four-tonne pile of earth. For a few delirious days, the kitchen table swagged under tulips and plum blossom and daffs and fritillaries. The rest of the spring and summer was a process of waiting for things to grow.

It has been a stubborn spring, but the flowers have turned up regardless. There is a string of neglected back gardens I pass on the way to collect the baby from nursery and I’ve enjoyed watching them blossom. When left to their own devices, dandelion clocks, cow parsley, the odd rogue fading tulip and green alkanet really can look heavenly together. I’d certainly take the lot over a plastic lawn. There’s a pugnacious lilac that has burst through the fence at face-height; it’s impossible not to take a whiff.

These things go together, I think: the cutting of flowers, and the seasonal reveries inspired by a largely abandoned shrub opposite a petrol station. It’s only in the past few days I’ve realised that I have essentially missed this part of spring for two years. In 2022, I spent most of April and May driving around the American south-west. Last year, I went into labour on the vernal equinox, and spent the rest of spring watching, in a sleepless haze, the garden be turned over.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

I hadn’t realised how much I’d missed it, the arrival of spring in a garden. For a season that is so feverishly awaited, it still manages to surprise us every time. That giant pile of earth turned into a garden that was a bit more sensible: broader beds, a small gravel garden, a shrunk-down planting palette and fewer tubs. The end result is much less maintenance. I pull a few self-seeded things that I don’t really want in those places, deadhead whichever flowers survived the slugs, and pad down a footstep-worn path as the rest of the lawn pushes up dandelions and buttercups.

One could, I am sure, find things to feed and mulch and prune and tie in, but I’m not in any rush to. In place of a guilt-riddled to-do list is something more intuitive and curious: waiting to see what grows and how, taking a little while to think about what to do with it; lifting an overzealous euphorbia to divide and deliver into pots, for instance.

I’m learning to relish this new space. It shouldn’t be difficult to enjoy a garden – what else is it for? But it’s only now that I’m realising how much I used to put upon it: endless tasks, wildly high expectations, the constant pursuit of improvement. Gradually, I’m coming to recognise my gardening as a practice, something that can never be perfect because it’s slightly different every time I do it, and it’s always being made anew.

Some days, that practice looks like hefting a hand-me-down pampas grass into an old tin bath tub. Some days it looks like smelling Pheasant’s Eye narcissus. And some days – the best days – it looks like gathering a handful of things you’ve grown to bring into the house to marvel at them close up.

[See also: How to fix English cricket]