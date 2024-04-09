Abolish King Charles Street

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office with the statue of Clive of India, Robert Clive (right of frame), London, England, 1967. The Italianate-style building was designed by British architect George Gilbert Scott. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In my new book, Empireworld, a work of more than 100,000 words, I argue that there is a catastrophic gap between what British people think its empire did to the world and what the world knows its empire did to the world. In order to write it, I travelled to Nigeria, Mauritius, India, Barbados and other parts of the former empire, to investigate the difference between a post-colonial world that wants to discuss issues such as reparations (for slavery and indenture) and repatriation (of imperial loot), and a former mother country that doesn’t want to listen.

But I could have just got on the bus and visited the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. For as a group of former senior diplomats and officials point out in a new pamphlet, The World in 2040: Renewing the UK’s Approach to International Affairs, the building is packed with problematic colonial tributes which demonstrate how Britain’s approach to international relations remains trapped in the imperial past. Indeed, the building, which opened in 1866 as the base for the India Office and Colonial Office, and serves as an expression of Britain’s late 19th-century ideas about itself, is nothing short of a celebration of the British empire at its most powerful and racist.

I was given a tour of the building on King Charles Street not that long ago, and was unnerved by what I saw. There are large statues of East India Company and India Office administrators, as well as military generals dressed in togas and Roman breastplates. A Grand Durbar Court, designed for the reception of Indian dignitaries, contains allegorical statues in a style that is said to be half classical and half Indian. Elsewhere, murals by the English painter Sigismund Goetze loom over the main greeting point for visitors and celebrates the Anglo-Saxon empire, including one depicting Africa as a naked child carrying a fruit basket.

Nearby, Spiridione Roma’s painting The East Offering its Riches to Britannia (1778), originally commissioned by the East India Company for the Revenue Committee room in East India House, dominates one wall, and depicts a dark-skinned character representing India willingly offering a pale Britannia all her jewellery and treasures. Violent, bloody looting is turned into an act of peaceful benevolence. You don’t even need to get inside the Foreign Office to encounter such troubling artwork. The exterior of the building is decorated with racist reliefs in the spandrels, where Britain and Europe are depicted as authoritative and mostly-clothed “rational” men and women, whereas the “savage” colonies in Asia, Africa, America and Australasia, apparently in desperate need of Western guidance and “civilisation”, are portrayed as naked or semi-naked women with wild animals and children.

Around the back, there’s a Grade II-listed bronze statue of Lord Clive of India, whose nickname rather distracts from the fact that he actually loathed India. Writing in 1745, at the end of his first year there, he confessed that “I have not enjoyed one happy day since I left my native country,” condemning Indians as “indolent, luxurious, ignorant and cowardly”. Contemporaries and historians have blamed Clive for the Great Bengal Famine of 1770, which is estimated to have killed up to 10 million people. Described as an “unstable sociopath” by the historian William Dalrymple, Clive was unpopular when two statues, inside and outside the FCO building, were put up. In the early 20th Century, the then Viceroy of India, Lord Minto, called the proposal for the statue outside, “needlessly provocative”.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

It’s no surprise that diplomats object to all this imperial nostalgia, or that Lisa Nandy, when she was shadow foreign secretary, complained more than three years ago about colonial artwork in the building. Most diplomats are well educated, have a nuanced understanding of British history and feel the absurdity of managing international relations in such surroundings. Imagine having to meet diplomats from, say, India, under a statue of Lord Clive dressed in a Roman legionary outfit. India is not only a burgeoning superpower that will shape Britain’s future, but which has embarked on an official and sustained programme of decolonisation.

Imagine being a civil servant, surrounded by such racist art, painting black and brown people in various insulting ways, and trying to construct Britain’s response to requests for slavery reparations from Caribbean nations. Imagine formulating policy in these surroundings for Kashmir (where we sowed chaos through decisions taken during empire), or Nigeria (where we seeded instability by amalgamating the country in a crude way during empire), or Myanmar (a country ruined by decades of civil war, poverty, and authoritarian rule, all of which can be traced back to Britain’s colonial rule between 1824 and 1948).

Global interest in the legacies of colonialism is growing. As the report says: “Former colonies are making increasingly vocal demands around the need for reparations from colonialism and compensation for the loss and damage arising from historical industrial emissions.” It’s absurd that our diplomats and politicians are sometimes sitting on furniture commissioned by the East India Company when formulating policy, while surrounded by imperially nostalgic art.

Of course, there is no possibility of change under this Conservative government, which has embarked on a culture war on empire, hoping to win votes by defending unnuanced views of imperial history. Rishi Sunak has even stated that “trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward” in relation to slavery, when “unpicking history” is precisely what historians do. But change is inevitable. Keep the art and the buildings, I say. Turn the offices, perhaps, into a Museum of British Colonialism. Lord knows, we need to understand the history better. But let’s grow up and do the international relations elsewhere.

[See also: The UK should stop sending arms to Israel]