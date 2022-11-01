Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
1 November 2022

The UK has one of the lowest rates of asylum applications in Europe 

In 2021, there were just eight asylum applicants for every 10,000 people resident in Britain.

By Afiq Fitri

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, yesterday (31 October) described small boat crossings in the English Channel as an “invasion”. She is also under intensifying criticism for repeated security breaches and her department’s handling of asylum seeker accommodation. Immigration statistics compiled by Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, however, suggest that a so-called invasion on Britain’s southern coastline is largely imagined.

In 2021, there were just eight asylum applicants for every 10,000 people resident in the UK, according to the data. This is less than half of all applications made in France and Germany respectively last year, while Cyprus received the highest number of asylum applications according to the metric.

Braverman’s comments came a day after a 66-year-old man threw petrol bombs at a Border Force immigration centre in Dover before killing himself. This followed a report from last week in which a man believed to be an asylum seeker was stabbed in west London. A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.  

Charity groups have condemned the Home Secretary’s comments because of fears that politicians' use of such language might embolden far-right groups to carry out violent attacks against asylum seekers in the UK. “Refugees are escaping from conflicts – they know what being invaded feels like. We are lucky that many of us do not,” the aid group Care4Calais tweeted. “To suggest they are committing an act of war when that is what they are fleeing is indefensible.”

[See also: Suella Braverman’s migrant “invasion” claim hides her lack of ideas]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Liz Neal and Oliver Law
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
Alona Ferber
Burning fossil fuels is causing a global health crisis
Burning fossil fuels is causing a global health crisis
Kate Langford

Topics in this article: , , ,