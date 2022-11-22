Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Chart of the Day
22 November 2022

UK debt rises to highest level in 60 years

Pandemic spending, support with energy bills and falling GDP have all contributed.

By Polly Bindman

Illustration by Michael Villegas/Ikon Images

UK debt rose in October to the highest level for almost 60 years, according to data released on Tuesday 22 November by the Office of National Statistics.

Public sector net debt, excluding public sector banks, reached £2,459.9bn at the end of October 2022, amounting to around 97.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). The last time debt as a proportion of GDP was this high was in 1963. 

Extra spending required by the government during the pandemic, reduced cash receipts and a fall in GDP have all contributed to this rise.

UK public borrowing surged in October to £13.5bn as the effects of government measures to support households and businesses with rising energy prices kicked in. This was an increase of £4.4bn compared with October last year, and the fourth highest amount for October since records began in 1993.

[See also: Labour must make sure no one forgets the Tories’ Brexit disaster]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins
“People want to buy and source locally now”
“People want to buy and source locally now”
Spotlight
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
Why we signed up to the ICS Clean Air Framework
James Dixon