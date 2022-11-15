Sick Britain: how economic inactivity has surged

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

A record-breaking 2.5 million people are not looking for work because they suffer from long-term sickness, according to data published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Since 2019, the number has risen by a quarter due to a combination of factors, many of which are both directly or indirectly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. For instance, the number of patients stuck on longer NHS waiting lists has jumped from eight weeks at the start of 2020 to 14 weeks by September 2022, leaving them more susceptible to developing other health issues.

Recent ONS analysis finds that causes of ill health among those not looking for work are varied, with mental illness, back problems and other problems, including Covid-19, all experiencing increases of between 20 to 40 percent. Additionally, the number of people who have mental health issues caused by or exacerbated by work has doubled.

