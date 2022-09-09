Support 100 years of independent journalism.

How the Queen became the second-longest reigning monarch in world history

Only France’s Louis XIV served for longer on the throne.

By Ben Walker

The Queen at Balmoral in 1952, the first year of her reign. Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in world history, surpassed only by Louis XIV of France. The Queen served for 25,782 days (or 70 years) while the “Sun King” served for 26,407 (or 72 years).

Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in English and British history, surpassing Victoria’s reign by more than 2,000 days or seven years. Victoria ascended to the throne at the age of 18, whereas Elizabeth was 25.

