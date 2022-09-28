Subscriber of the Week: Dr Keith Hamnett

What do you do?
Retired teacher/lecturer/tour manager. Currently a writer and translator.
Where do you live?
In Southport, Lancashire.
Do you vote?
Always, of course!
How long have you been a subscriber?
A few years, having graduated in the 1960s from New Society.
What made you start?
The NS seemed to fit nicely between Lib and Lab.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not really, but I pass it on to my uni-bound grandson.
What pages do you flick to first?
Contents and go from there.
How do you read yours?
Usually over a few days.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Comment on sport.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Maguire, Marr and Hunter Davies stand out.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Boris Johnson – I need a new dartboard.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Any Johnson supporter.
All-time favourite NS article?
Martin Fletcher’s 2020 demolition of Boris Johnson.
The New Statesman is…
indispensable and fair.
This article appears in the 28 Sep 2022 issue of the New Statesman, The Truss Delusion