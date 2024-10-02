Subscriber of the week: Violet Snell

What do you do?
Build AI systems that keep people safer.
Where do you live?
Brookwood in Surrey.
Do you vote?
Always – can’t waste the suffragettes’ efforts.
How long have you been a subscriber?
More than ten years.
What made you start?
I loved the quality of the writing.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes: my son has had letters published and my daughter helps with the crossword.
What pages do you flick to first?
Leader or cover story.
How do you read yours?
With a cup of tea on the sofa.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More international coverage.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Megan Nolan, Pippa Bailey, Michael Prodger, Will Dunn.
Who would you put on the cover?
Ed Davey.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Donald Trump.
All-time favourite NS article?
So hard to choose!
The New Statesman is…
always a delight.
[See also: The fury of history]
This article appears in the 02 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman, The fury of history