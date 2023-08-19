Support 110 years of independent journalism.

19 August 2023

Peter Wilby: a statement

By New Statesman

On 18 August it was reported that Peter Wilby, a former editor of the New Statesman, was convicted after he admitted viewing images of child sexual abuse. He was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The New Statesman staff and management had no knowledge of Wilby’s arrest or charges before they were reported yesterday, and are shocked and appalled to learn of these horrifying crimes.  

Wilby, 78, was New Statesman editor from 1998 to 2005, and remained a contributor.

