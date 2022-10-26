How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent

Photo by twofour54

“When you put a lot of creatives together in the same space, magic happens,” says Yara Awad, Head of Commercial Projects and Strategic Partnerships at twofour54.

The new Community Hub is a collaborative, co-creating space located at the heart of the Yas Creative Hub, the media campus developed by twofour54 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. Designed to provide space for everyone involved in the media and creative industries, from those thinking about taking their first steps on a new career path to individuals and companies that are already established but keen to grow and develop. It will be a place where great ideas can be born and nurtured and have been designed with a new approach to co-working, to encourage chance encounters between potential collaborators and partners.

Instead of freelancers sitting alone at a rented desk or a company taking temporary office space but working in isolation, the Community Hub brings together different disciplines and does far more to foster collaboration and networking among those with different skill sets and perspectives.

A membership-based co-working space is dedicated to the zone’s start-ups, freelancers and those taking their first step into the creative industries, and will be available on an ad hoc, project-by-project basis. More established enterprises are based in their own separate co-working space.

Related

Free White Paper Community Hub Report By twofour54 Enter your details to receive the free paper: Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe By downloading this white paper, you acknowledge that New Statesman Media Group may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services. Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

There are also areas dedicated to hosting large events, workshops and training programmes, which will be held on a regular basis. And there will be a programme of speakers coming to the Community Hub to offer insights and inspiration for nascent talent and experienced professionals, whether they are involved in gaming, filmmaking, media or any other part of the creative landscape.

Alongside the town hall and open meeting spaces, there are private meeting rooms, lounges, screening rooms, studios and brainstorming areas – all designed to foster an environment of networking and relationship-building so that individuals and companies can help each other and contribute to the growth of the industry.

Alongside all this, the Community Hub, which opened its doors last month, is home to three initiatives, focused on youth, filmmaking and gaming. These provide a creative underpinning for much of what goes on at the site and really mark the Community Hub out from the crowd.

On the youth side, Creative Lab will provide a new home for almost 16,000 members who are collaborating on and offline. Creative Lab provides a community for aspiring creatives from Abu Dhabi and the surrounding region, and is aimed at anyone interested in film, TV, publishing, music, gaming, animation and illustration. Creative Lab hosts workshops and annual summer and winter camps for younger creative members, as well as internship opportunities throughout the year on local and international projects.

“Moving to the hub will help our members be part of a bigger community – connecting them with world-class experts in the creative industry,” says Maitha Khalifa, Head of Creative Lab. “Our members have direct access to the professionals and vice versa so whenever they need interns or volunteers and when they want to collaborate, they can do that directly.”

Another key component is a dedicated area for Arab Film Studio, the flagship training programme for filmmakers offered by Image Nation Abu Dhabi. The training programme, which has run for more than a decade, offers world-class development programmes for all aspects of content creation – from filmmaking, scriptwriting and storytelling.

“We are excited to have a dedicated space for Arab Film Studio and our participants,” says Alicia Gonzalez, Head of Talent Development at Image Nation Abu Dhabi. “It’s an area for our community to use, with fully equipped classrooms and editing suites to see their ideas come to life. It’s a place where our students can meet, learn and create – as well as network with the wider creative community in Abu Dhabi. It’s a multi-purpose hub.”

The Community Hub is also home to the AD Gaming Hub, developed with support from the US gaming giant Unity Technologies. Here students, professionals and small businesses will be able to learn and pass on the skills needed to succeed in the fast-growing gaming industry. The Unity Centre of Excellence provides seamless access to technology, mentorship, training and technical advice to cultivate talent and help launch new careers and businesses.

“We have workstations fitted out with all the latest tech, so people who want to come in for a day to work on a project can do that,” says Sultan al-Riyami, Head of Gaming and eSports at AD Gaming. “But it also needs to be active, it needs to have life, so we’re going to bring in experts on a regular basis to lead workshops and give insightful talks to help people get through any roadblocks they might be facing. We’re giving people space to collaborate and work together.”