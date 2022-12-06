To forge a “New Britain”, Labour must rethink our economic system

The former Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown (R) and current leader Keir Starmer arrive for a press conference on the Commission on the UK’s Future report on 5 December 2022 in Leeds, England. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

While the content of Labour’s report A New Britain: Renewing our Democracy and Rebuilding our Economy isn’t exactly brand new, it has been a novelty over the last few days to hear a politician of Gordon Brown’s calibre speaking about it. Here is a man who actually believes in what he is proposing, a refreshing contrast to the parade of prime ministerial egos we have had the misfortune to be ruled over by in recent… (checks diary) months.

Brown is, and always has been, a serious public servant who believes in the power of politics and democracy to create change for the better. His plan sets out in clear detail the terms of the relationship between the constituent parts of our democracy.

The document, which Keir Starmer launched yesterday, shows it understands that good economic development is underpinned by effective governance. It is also underpinned by the acknowledgment that devolution is key to supporting meaningful democratic participation, as well as in holding leaders to account. A very welcome set of recommendations acknowledge the crucial importance of local government in supporting economic prosperity, and include proposals to provide much greater financial stability. There are also tentative proposals for fiscal devolution and a radical-sounding proposal for “special local legislation”, which would enable local or regional authorities to promote legislation at Westminster. In particular, the commitments to constitutionally-supported social rights – including health, education, housing and a life free from poverty – are hugely important in terms of the freedoms an individual should be able to enjoy.

I worry, however, that Labour has missed the point about where power rests in the UK. While the party uses the report to call out “the dead hand of over-centralised decision-making”, largely absent is a critique of the economic model that aides and abets this sorry state of affairs. Unfortunately, this means that at times the report slips back into the 1990s lexicon of growth-led economic development: “unleashing the potential for growth”, “driving growth”, “economic powerhouses”.

Related

“A United Kingdom awash with a new economic dynamism,” is a particularly memorable line. To be fair, it’s the rhetoric you expect to find in this kind of document. It rings particularly hollow, however, at a time when places like Bolton, where I live, are more awash with despair and poverty than anything else, as food and heating bills mount.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

A rebuild of the UK’s constitutional settlement will only succeed in spreading prosperity if it also faces up to the reality that power is being hoarded inside our economic system: in vested interests; financial architecture; and complex hierarchies of economic ownership. At the local level, this economic power means that proposals brought forward by Labour’s “local partnerships” will be evaluated not on social need but on economic viability. It also means that, unless they have the capacity and powers to regulate unscrupulous profiteering in the provision of children’s services and housing, local authorities will be unable to uphold the constitutionally supported social rights promised in these plans.

We desperately need a shift away from economic policy that relies on trickle-down economics towards an economy in which, as the report’s ambitions make clear, “the wealth of the nation is invested to create wealth everywhere”. Constitutional reform is an important means by which to achieve this goal, but it cannot sit in isolation. An effective system of regulation to decentralise the power of extractive capitalism is the other piece of the puzzle. That is how Labour can “unleash the potential” – to borrow a phrase – of our wealth to transform people’s lives.

[See also: Is Keir Starmer brilliant or just lucky?]