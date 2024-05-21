It’s time to recognise the link between housing and health

A general view of the New Era housing estate in East London on December 2, 2014 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Sixteen housing ministers in 14 years exemplifies the merry-go-round nature of Whitehall, especially as the man currently holding the post, Lee Rowley, is doing so for the second time.

And while this is happening, long-term housing policy goals are not always being set or even made, with the last 30 years showing how much housing can be constrained to the political ideology of any current government or minister. But if we look back in history, the most impactful interventions have been from health ministers, Christopher Addison and Aneurin Bevan to name just two. The shock of sometimes appalling housing and health conditions inspired those interventions and led to huge changes in civil society, such as the creation of social housing and the National Health Service.

Unfortunately, many of the shocking aspects of what they saw are still present today in our housing, even if not at the same scale. How is it that in the 21st century there are families with windows boarded up or windows they have been unable to close for years? Or children living in damp and mould, with different generations sleeping on floors or confined to one room, with water cascading down the walls every time it rains? Or a disabled person unable to get through doorways in their own home for many years, while home adaptations are not progressed?

Every week, we investigate cases like this where the intimate link between housing and health is present, but absent in policymaking or on-theground operations. This means risk assessments are not being done, reasonable adjustments are missed and communication between health and housing bodies is ineffective.

Yet the scale of what we are seeing is unprecedented; we’ve completed 1,000 formal investigations over the past two months, and 22,000 remedies to put things right over the past year. But the health implications of these housing conditions go beyond the physical. In some of the most severe cases we see it is not uncommon for residents to be talking of severe stress, anxiety and even suicide.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

As part of our report on attitudes, respect and rights, we called for a new royal commission – a major formal public inquiry – into health and housing. A royal commission is independent of government and not impeded by politics. It can take evidence under oath and has powers greater than a judge-led inquiry. We believe this commission could consider the role of public money, presenting a single view of welfare, health and housing spend – given the siloed approach that has existed across government for too long.

We know this would be a success because in areas where we see pockets of good practice, residents report being happier and landlords have fewer issues. For example, one social landlord has a “social prescribing” service. This enables GPs, nurses and other primary care professionals to refer people to a range of local, non-clinical services to support their health and well-being. The landlord commissioned an independent evaluation of this, finding that, of those who were supported, more than 90 per cent showed a positive change in mental well-being.

Social housing arose from a royal commission in the 1880s which envisioned healthier lives as well as new homes. There needs to be a renewed focus on housing as a public health intervention – let’s do this and give social housing the platform it needs to grow once more.

This article first appeared in a Spotlight print report on Healthcare, published on 17 May 2024. Read it in full here.