I’m a newly qualified nurse – the lack of support I receive is dangerous

Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Beginning my journey as a newly registered nurse has been a whirlwind of growth and change. I’ve been welcomed warmly to the wards by doctors and nursing colleagues, but the camaraderie masks a daunting increase in my duties. Every day, still only a few months into my role, I have an almost overwhelming amount of responsibility for my patients’ care. It’s a job I love, but when we have too many patients and not enough support, it can feel impossible.

The government should be doing more. New data from the Royal College of Nursing reveals that more than half of the public (54 per cent) believe the health secretary is legally responsible for NHS service delivery. After all, it’s ministers who are meant to ensure nursing vacancies are filled. The harsh truth is that ministers carry no legal responsibility for safe care – it’s nursing staff like me who are accountable.

When a newly registered nurse first comes on to a ward there’s supposed to be a period of formal support, known as preceptorship. It’s designed to ease nurses into the profession and ensure they’re not taking on responsibilities they don’t have the experience for.

Sadly, pressures right across the NHS mean a proper preceptorship is a dream. Experienced staff don’t have time to mentor those new to the profession and the wards are very busy. The prospect of taking charge in a crisis is intimidating. While I know the theory, it feels scary that I might need to lead a cardiac arrest when I’ve only ever been involved with one as a student years ago. I’m confident in my ability, and I know when to ask for help. Trying something without knowing what to do in nursing puts people’s lives at risk, but when there’s no one else there, what can I do?

The lack of guidance and mentoring is a constant worry – there have been times when I’ve been the only person working on my ward for an entire shift. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) code is clear that as professionals, we must raise our concerns about patient care – including if we aren’t equipped to provide safe treatment.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Each shift I must navigate the challenge of caring for eight or more patients. Patients need my attention, whether it be due to deterioration in health or just because people need time spent with them in hospital, otherwise they feel even more isolated and alone. In some instances, I’ve witnessed nurses tending to ten, 15, or more patients, straining our ability to deliver quality care, and leaving no room for error. Making the challenges worse is the staggering waiting list backlog (now at 7.6 million cases), despite the Prime Minister’s promises to bring it down.

The daily reality on the wards mirrors the myth of Sisyphus, who was condemned to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity – it’s an exhausting cycle of discharging one patient only to face their immediate replacement with another. Beds are in perpetual demand, and meticulous planning fails to keep pace with patient need. As a safety-critical profession, it staggers me that despite clearly not having enough staff to provide safe care, there seems to be no plan to deal with this. The problems just reset to where they started when we hand over to the next shift.

My experiences as a newly registered nurse highlight the pressing need to address staffing issues, ensure proper preceptorship, and reassess the treatment of nursing as a profession. Change is desperately needed, not just for nurses but for the patients relying on our care.

It’s time to break the cycle and construct a strong foundation for the future of healthcare. With an election looming, politicians should remember that healthcare has been starved of funding for years, and the need for reform is urgent. That could start with ministers taking accountability for nursing workforce planning, putting in place clear rules for safe staffing, and stopping the torrent of nurses leaving our NHS because of the unhealthy working practices that currently exist.

[See also: Why we need more neighbourhood policing]