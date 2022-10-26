Alok Sharma: I can still represent the UK at Cop27

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The UK’s Cop26 president Alok Sharma fought back tears in his closing remarks at the UN climate conference in Glasgow last year. He said he was “deeply sorry” that the Glasgow Agreement had watered down the wording on coal at the last minute, and adding it was vital the pact’s wider aim of increasing ambition be protected.

His concerns have since been more than justified. In the subsequent 11 months, the world’s efforts to reduce emissions have failed to keep temperature projections within a safe 1.5°C of warming over pre-industrial levels. A new report from the UN shows that nations’ combined pledges currently put the world on track for 2.5°C of warming by 2100: a level that the UN chief António Guterres has said would be a “catastrophe”.

Additionally troubling for Sharma is that his own Conservative government is part of the problem. Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy reportedly show that the UK’s current and planned policies will create double the amount of emissions than its 2030 climate target allows.

In a few weeks time, Sharma will hand over the Cop presidency to Egypt. At home, however, his influence has already been curtailed, with the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, revealing that Sharma, a Boris Johnson supporter, will not be given a position in his new cabinet. That this starkly political decision followed just hours after a speech in which Sunak pledged not to put politics above “people’s needs” does not bode well for the wider fate of climate policy.

Related

As Sharma told a Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee session yesterday, it is now down to Sunak’s new ministers to “explain and demonstrate” how the country’s legally binding commitments can still be met:

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Where does Sharma stand on the UK government’s net zero progress?

The Cop26 president would not be drawn on questions about what he thinks about the UK’s net zero backsliding, saying it was down to relevant new ministers to explain how they intended to bring their policies into compliance with the climate goals: “I’m no longer a minister.” On Liz Truss’s decision to lift the moratorium on fracking, he said he is not personally supportive and wouldn’t encourage the industry in his area. “When I’ve had issues with particular policies I’ve raised them privately with colleagues.”

Will his authority at Cop27 be undermined?

Sharma was adamant that, despite not being a cabinet minister and there being a considerable gap between the UK’s promises and actions, he still had authority to represent the country in upcoming negotiations in Egypt. “I’m negotiating at Cop on behalf of the UK government.”

What needs to change for the world to meet its net zero commitments?

Sharma said the UK’s decision to issue new licences for oil and gas drilling was not consistent with the International Energy Agency’s warning that no new fields should be opened if the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming below 1.5°C was to be met. He also stressed the need for increased speed in the upping of climate ambition: governments around the world were still “not acting quick enough”.

[See also: Rishi Sunak should know prime ministers are replaceable, nature is not]