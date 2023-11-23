Council bankruptcy tracker: authorities under increasing financial strain

Birmingham City Council had to issue a section 114 notice in August 2023 facing a bill for equal pay claims of up to £760m. Photo by Shutterstock

Councils across the country find themselves in a turbulent financial position. Since 2021 five local authorities have declared themselves effectively bankrupt, with a raft of councils warning they may have to do the same. Exclusive polling of English councillors by New Statesman Spotlight revealed that a quarter of councillors believe their council will soon go bankrupt.

Amid dramatic cuts to the funding they receive from central government, councils continue to face increasing demand for statutory services (the services they are legally required to provide). These include adults and children’s social care and the provision of temporary accommodation and homelessness support. Central government grant funding for councils dropped by 40 per cent in real terms between 2009-10 and 2019-20 (from £46.5bn to £28bn).

This has left councils more reliant on funding generated locally, through council tax and business rates, but locally generated income has not been enough to compensate for the drop in central government funding. Local authority “spending power” (the amount of money councils have to spend in total) fell by 17.5 per cent between 2009-10 and 2019-20. Even when emergency Covid grants were given to councils in 2020-21 and 2021-22, overall funding was still 10.2 per cent below pre-Covid levels.

Such funding cuts are the backdrop to the series of local authorities issuing section 114 notices, effectively declaring themselves bankrupt. A section 114 notice is a report issued by the council’s chief financial officer effectively freezing all non-statutory spending.

Related

In 2018, Northamptonshire County Council issued a section 114 notice – the first local authority to do so for 20 years. Since then Slough, Croydon, Thurrock, Woking and Birmingham City have issued notices. In recent months, many other local authorities have reported that they may soon be forced to do the same. Once section 114 notices were often the result of financial mismanagement, but it is becoming increasingly likely that they will be issued more frequently by a wider array of councils due to dramatic changes in funding.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Following a survey of councils, the Local Government Association warned that 90 per cent of local authorities have increasingly had to use their shrinking financial reserves to keep running services; 26 councils are estimated to be at risk of bankruptcy in the next two years.

Councils find themselves in a state of flux. New Statesman Spotlight will be regularly updating this page to keep track of the financial status of councils across England.

[Read more: What does it mean when a council declares bankruptcy?]

Exclusive polling by New Statesman Spotlight revealed that around one in four of councillors believed it was likely their council would go bankrupt in the next five years. Just over 5 per cent thought that their council issuing a section 114 notice was “very likely”.

We sent online surveys out to councillors from every English local authority and received 528 responses from all political parties and independents. The full results of the local government poll will be published in a series of online articles in the week following the magazine issue of 24 November, which will contain a special supplement on the results and Labour’s path to power.

Birmingham City Council – August 2023

Due to a backlog of equal pay claims, and a failed changeover of its IT systems, Birmingham City Council – Europe’s largest local authority – issued a Section 114 in August. The council faced an £87m budget shortfall and said the cost of its equal pay claims bill was up to £760m. In the past decade it has paid out £1.1bn in such claims. A paper prepared for the council’s cabinet in June said the cost of properly implementing its new IT systems could be in the region of £100m. Downing Street has since commissioned an independent governance review of the council. This year Ian Ward was ousted as leader of the council by the national Labour Party after a damning review found issues of factionalism and dysfunction within the council’s leadership.

Woking Borough Council – June 2023

Following a failed investment strategy, propelled by borrowing hundreds of millions of pounds for local regeneration projects, Woking Borough Council issued a section 114 notice in June. The council – which invested in building a new shopping centre, residential skyscrapers and the cutlery for a 23-storey Hilton hotel in the town centre – has debts which are forecast to reach £2.6bn. The Liberal Democrat council leader Ann-Marie Barker, who assumed the role in 2022, conceded that the local authority “had got used to living beyond its means” and needed a “reset” on how it conducted itself. Three weeks prior to the council officially issuing a section 114 notice, government-appointed commissioners were brought in to address the “exceptional level of financial and commercial risk” the authority faced.

Thurrock Council – December 2022

Thurrock Council issued a section 114 notice in December 2022. The council said it faced a £469m funding gap and barred any non-essential spending. Thurrock’s situation emerged after it provided £655m to companies via bonds, including the purchase of 53 solar farms. This investment was paused in September 2020, and in September 2022 Greg Clark, the levelling up secretary at the time, announced he was appointing Essex County Council as commissioner to oversee the running of Thurrock.

Croydon Council – November 2022

Last November Croydon Council issued a section 114 notice for the third time in two years. It had debts that totalled £1.3bn. At the time of being declared effectively bankrupt, the council was paying £47m a year – a sixth of its annual budget – to pay off existing debts, and would have had to make £130m worth of cuts to meet its legal duty to balance the books. Following the 2022 local elections, no party has overall control of the council. Labour ran the council previously, and has been in a long-running argument with the Conservatives over which party is responsible for the authority’s dismal finances. The council first went bust in 2020, which was largely attributed to a series of failed property investments and overspending on social care.

Slough Borough Council – July 2021

Slough issued a section 114 notice in July 2021 after Robert Jenrick, the housing, communities and local government secretary at the time, commissioned an external assurance review of the council. A series of financial issues led to Slough’s bankruptcy, including the quadrupling of council borrowing from £180m to £760m since 2016-17. Commissioners remain at the council. Their most recent report, which came out in September, said that Slough would require continuous financial support until at least 2028.

Other local authorities are under strain

Although only five councils have officially issued a section 114 notice, there have been several warnings throughout 2023 from other local authorities that have found themselves under financial strain.

A host of local authorities have identified themselves as struggling. One in ten of councils that are part of the Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities (Sigoma), which represents 47 urban local authorities (including major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield and Leeds), reported considering making a section 114 notice this year; 20 per cent conceded that it may be possible within the next year. Similarly, one in ten members of the County Councils Network (which has 37 member authorities) have also reported facing effective bankruptcy.

There is a chasm facing local authorities: councils in England are dealing with a “funding gap” – the amount they will need to keep services running as they currently are, versus the money they are set to receive – of almost £3bn over the next two years, according to the Local Government Association. “The government needs to come up with a long-term plan to sufficiently fund local services,” said Pete Marland, a councillor and chair of the association’s resources board.

“This must include,” Marland added, “greater funding certainty for councils through multi-year settlements and more clarity on financial reform so they can plan effectively, balance competing pressures across different service areas and maximise the impact of their spending.”

Our tracker also includes research from the credit ratings agency Moody’s which revealed the 20 most indebted councils relative to their size. Among them were several councils that have already issued Section 114 notices, including Woking and Thurrock. The local authority with the highest level of debt relative to its size is Spelthorne Council (which falls within the constituency of Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor) with £1.1bn worth of debt, 87 times larger than its income. Woking follows with debt 62 times its income ratio, followed by Eastleigh at 41 times its income.

[See also: Councils are the victims not the cause of their poor finances]