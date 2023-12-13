“Red Wall” areas are at the epicentre of “broken Britain”

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Traditionally Labour-voting “Red Wall” areas in the Midlands and north of England have been identified as the places most symptomatic of “Broken Britain”, contending with multiple generational, health and infrastructure issues. Many of these are the areas the Conservatives took in their 2019 general election landslide, with the promise of “levelling up” the country.

The Broken Britain index, curated by the think tank the New Britain Project, is based on 18 data points across health, education, policy, transport and local infrastructure measurements from 307 local authorities in England. Nottingham has been identified as the hardest hit area, simultaneously dealing with the longest A&E waiting times and the lowest teacher retention rates in the country. Four fifths – 80 per cent – of the bottom quarter of local authorities in the index are located in Red Wall areas in the Midlands and the north.

The report was released yesterday, 12 December, on the fourth anniversary of the 2019 general election. A central pillar of the Tory campaign focused on improving left-behind communities, particularly in the Midlands and north of England. In his victory speech, Boris Johnson directly addressed those “who voted for us Conservatives for the first time”, and promised to “spread opportunity to every corner of the UK with superb education, superb infrastructure, and technology”.

The Broken Britain index now reveals the West Midlands, followed by the north-east of England, to be the worst-off region in the country. The south-east and London were identified as the least deprived areas. “The Broken Britain index reveals a shocking betrayal of the government’s promises to ‘level up’,” said Anna McShane, director of the New Britain Project.

Related

Alongside the overall Broken Britain ranking, the index is divided into three subgroups: “healthcare emergency” (covering NHS waiting lists, A&E waiting times and GP access, among other things), where the east of England has the worst outcomes; “forgotten generation” (including teacher turnover rates and GCSE attainment data), where the north-east was most starkly affected; and “crumbling communities” (which accounts for crime severity, food insecurity and the condition of roads), which again the north-east of England was the hardest hit.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“This isn’t just data,” said McShane, “it’s a story of communities and regions grappling with the decline in essential services – a narrative that’s become all too familiar across the country.”

The financial uncertainty facing many local councils across the country could further damage the prospects of Red Wall areas. Six councils have issued a section 114 notice – effectively declaring themselves bankrupt – since 2021, three of them this year.

Councils in England are dealing with a “funding gap” – the amount they will need to keep services running as they currently are, versus the money they are set to receive – of almost £3bn over the next two years, according to the Local Government Association. “The government needs to come up with a long-term plan to sufficiently fund local services,” said Pete Marland, a councillor and chair of the association’s resources board.

Marland added that that plan must include “greater funding certainty for councils through multi-year settlements and more clarity on financial reform so they can plan effectively, balance competing pressures across different service areas and maximise the impact of their spending”.

[See also: In 2024, Labour must offer hope]