Labour’s first three months: the voters’ verdict

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe hear from a focus group of voters in a marginal Kent constituency, to get their views on Labour’s first three months in government. They reveal why they’re struggling to trust “posh” Keir Starmer, whether they regret their vote, and which public figure they would love to see in parliament.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman