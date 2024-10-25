New Times,
25 October 2024

Labour’s first three months: the voters’ verdict

Marginal voters share their views on Keir Starmer's government so far.

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe hear from a focus group of voters in a marginal Kent constituency, to get their views on Labour’s first three months in government. They reveal why they’re struggling to trust “posh” Keir Starmer, whether they regret their vote, and which public figure they would love to see in parliament.

