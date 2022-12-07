Michael Gove’s coal mine debacle shows the UK has a carbon counting problem

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

When pushing through any controversial new piece of infrastructure, the onus is on a government to show how the scales of merit and harm tilt in the project’s favour. When it comes to the long-awaited decision on whether to approve the UK’s first new deep coal mine in 30 years, the scales are no longer fit for purpose.

West Cumbria Mining, which is backed by the venture capital company EMR Capital, has exploited climate-change linked gaps in the UK planning process to press the case for a new mine at Whitehaven on the west coast of Cumbria. This has included arguing that the 9m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions produced by burning its coal should not count towards the project’s overall environmental impact, as well as claiming that the coal is a necessary support to the British steel industry.

The resulting planning and legal battles have led to the decision going all the way to a public inquiry, and now into the hands of Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary. A decision is expected by Thursday 8 December. Yet why is Gove even being presented with such a choice when the International Energy Agency’s has warned that no new fossil fuel reserves can be exploited if the world is to keep global warming within “safe” limits, and when the UK has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050? Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), has described the project as “absolutely indefensible”.

Even the non-climate arguments in favour of the mine do not stack up. In terms of helping to produce UK steel, industry leaders have told Channel 4 that the mine’s high-sulphur coal would not be suitable for use to any great extent. West Cumbria Mining itself has meanwhile admitted that around 85 per cent of the mine’s output would be exported.

West Cumbria Mining has argued that the project would create 500 new jobs, but this is short-term thinking. Investing more in the hydrogen-based green steel industry could create more employment, and for the longer term. As Alok Sharma, the MP and former president of the Cop26 climate conference, has said “you can create a lot more jobs [by investing] in the green sectors”.

And when it comes to claims that the mine’s output will displace the coal that would otherwise be mined overseas, academics have shot this down – saying there’s “no evidence” and pointing to the process by which increased production leads to lower prices and more demand. Equally, the CCC has argued that coking coal – which is what the Cumbria mine would produce – could be “displaced completely” by 2035 thanks to the rise of hydrogen as a replacement fuel in steel-making. Tata Steel has committed to “making CO 2 neutral with hydrogen” in the UK and the Netherlands.

When the negative climate impact of coal is added to the scales on top of the above, then the mine’s case caves. Yet Britain’s planning system does not clearly compel this all-important factor to be taken into account.

So what could be done to remedy this oversight? The UK may have set itself clear climate targets, but how these should apply to various industrial sectors has not yet been clarified, Rebecca Willis, professor of energy and climate governance at Lancaster University, has stressed.

One answer could involve overhauling the National Planning Policy Framework, and the related Environmental Impact Regulations, so that the consideration and measurement of all end-point emissions (known as “scope 3”) are explicitly included in planning decisions on new fossil fuel extraction. So suggests Maggie Mason, a retired planner and coordinator for the charity South Lakes Action on Climate Change. Another could be amending the 1994 Coal Industry Act so it no longer requires that “an economically viable” industry is maintained by the Coal Authority when considering applications for expanded extraction.

Pulling the UK out of the Energy Charter Treaty has also been recommended by campaigners and analysts, such as the think tank Common Wealth, as a means of loosening the fossil fuel industry’s grip on infrastructure planning. This treaty could result in polluters suing the government for compensation amid policies that support a renewable energy transition, and just last month the German cabinet approved their nation’s exit from the agreement.

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change secretary, has tweeted in recent days that approving the new mine “would be a terrible idea economically, for our energy policy, and for the climate”. If Rishi Sunak’s government were to wave the project through, Miliband added, Sunak “would further cement his legacy as a fossil fuel Prime Minister in a renewable age”.

Nor is the Whitehaven mine decision likley to be the end of tussle around fossil fuel expansion under this government’s watch. With numerous new oil and gas extraction licences in the pipeline, legal challenges by climate campaigners and others are only set to build. Sealing the climate fissures in the UK planning process has never been more urgent.

