“Heat or eat”: how to help millions in fuel poverty

Fuel poverty is on the rise with millions of households in England having to choose whether to “heat or eat”.

Last year, the Government estimated almost 9 million households could be classed as “fuel poor”. This means that, after housing costs, more than 10 per cent of their household income would be spent on heating.

Covid supply disruptions and the war in Ukraine have contributed to the problem alongside the UK’s economic crisis.

In this episode host Zoë Grünewald is joined by British Gas Energy Trust Chief Executive Jessica Taplin, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Rhondda Cynon Taff, Ashley Comley and Chief Executive Officer of Bromley by Bow Centre, Ellen De Decker. They explore reasons for the sharp rise in fuel poverty, what’s being done to support those in need and what needs to change to ensure Government funding gets through to those who need it most.

This New Statesman podcast episode is sponsored by The British Gas Energy Trust, an independent charitable trust funded solely by British Gas. The Trust offers financial support for vulnerable households and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.