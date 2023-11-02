Support 110 years of independent journalism.

2 November 2023

Solving lung cancer inequality, with MSD

Incident rates are far higher among the most deprived groups of people in the UK.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide – but it doesn’t affect everyone equally. 

Data shows wide regional variation of lung cancer diagnoses, as well as huge differentials linked to socio-economic factors and class. 

In this episode Becky Slack is joined by a panel including a leading clinical expert, Professor David Baldwin, Lorraine Dallas from the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, as well as David Long from the leading pharmaceuticals company and our sponsor for this episode, MSD. 

They discuss the root of lung cancer inequalities and how they can be mitigated.

This episode has been fully funded by MSD, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies active in several key areas of global health, including immunisation and oncology. Learn more about the work they do following the science to tackle some of the world’s greatest health threats at www.msd.com

