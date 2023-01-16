How many floods will it take for the Tories to take net zero seriously?

Flooding in the Fens village of Welney, west Norfolk in 2022. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Floods, like droughts, are made more likely and extreme due to global climate change. Last year, record rains devastated lives from Pakistan to Australia; this one has opened with deadly storms claiming lives and livelihoods in California. In the UK, a 2°C temperature rise would increase flood frequency in Wales by 50 per cent. In recent days, heavy rain has blocked trains, submerged cars and will likely cause havoc across the country into next month.

Yet still the British government dithers and defers the action needed to counter the threat. A report commissioned under Liz Truss and carried out by the Tory’s green “tsar”, Chris Skidmore MP, has found the government’s pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050 to be unclear and inconsistent. Skidmore’s review has made 129 recommendations to up the urgency. These cover everything from onshore wind and solar roofs (which require easier planning routes), to eco food labelling and phasing out gas boilers (a process that needs to be sped up).

But the report doesn’t only recommend preventative action linked to stemming emissions. The need to prepare for climate change’s worsening impacts is also raised, with a call to “invest in nature restoration and protection” – to both lock up carbon and reduce the risks of increasingly extreme weather. Here too the current government’s performance is patchy at best.

An initiative announced this week could help stem flooding’s unwanted flows. After more than ten years’ campaigning by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and others, developers will now be required by law to include sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) into their building plans. This means more mini-wetlands – such as rain gardens, ponds and swales – to redirect urban downpours away from over-stretched drains and into natural soakaways. As well as boosting biodiversity and wellbeing, the trust said in a statement, the schemes should also “prevent flooding, improve water quality and help cool cities down”.

Related

But urban wetlands are not enough on their own; we also need landscape-scale restoration of the nation’s natural sinks. Rivers need re-wiggling, peatlands preserving and marshlands protecting in order to prevent water building up downstream and threatening urban areas on larger scales. This could be done via increased government support for land managers, with subsidies that encourage them to create the kind of public goods we all need but can’t individually buy. “We need more wetlands of all shapes and sizes,” Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, told Spotlight. “The more we can incentivise the creation of such wetland, the better it will be.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

“Its rarely one intervention that gives us all we need. So the linking of wetland to built development is fantastic, but we also need to find other ways we can make more harmonious water cycles.” The UK’s 2030 nature recovery goals are reliant on an “ecologically coherent network” that joins up efforts across the country.

Reforms to Countryside Stewardship schemes could help in this regard, yet these have been beset by doubts and delays. And so the story of partial and half-hearted government action on tackling climate threats continues, even as the rain continues to pour and Britain’s crumbling infrastructure creaks under its weight. With the Met Office predicting further severe flooding next month, it is clearly time for the government’s drip-drip of policy to reach full flow.

[See also: “We have an open goal”: how Labour plans to unlock the climate vote]