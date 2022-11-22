The New Statesman’s change-makers

Photo by PhotoLondonUK/Shutterstock

In a year of domestic and international turmoil, some business and political leaders stood up to be counted. However, amid instability in government, the rising cost of living, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the return of war to Europe, those individuals who showed leadership and created real change in society have often been overlooked.

This is why the New Statesman is proud to be hosting its inaugural Positive Impact Awards in London next month, to recognise and celebrate the individuals and teams from politics, business and wider society who have left their mark.

The awards also give nominees – who have made invaluable contributions in politics, the environment, energy, technology and society – an opportunity to pause and look back on 2022 so far.

Inevitably, politics, and the challenge of how to navigate the UK’s precarious economic landscape, will be at the top of the agenda. “Three prime ministers, a government in chaos, our country on its knees and families facing the biggest financial crisis in decades – how do you reflect on that?” said Carolyn Harris, the Labour MP for Swansea East, who is nominated for the positive impact in politics award (House of Commons). “[With] anger and disappointment,” she continued, “but with it a determination that is stronger than ever to support those who are paying the price and struggling in communities in my constituency and across the country.”

The effects of the rising cost of living have been stark, and despite partisan differences, individuals from across the political spectrum have worked hard to get people through the crisis–- but few have made as big an impact as awards nominee and money-saving expert Martin Lewis. “Next year is arguably going to be even tougher than this year for people: the next year to two years, we’ve just got to make sure people survive and get through it,” said Lewis, who has been nominated for the positive impact in society award.

“That’s what my work is focused on – my main work is helping people to help themselves,” he added. “When you see problems, it’s about trying, where you can, to prod and push those people who make the decisions, whether that’s governments, regulators or companies, to do what they can.”

The ceremony will also cast a spotlight on societal issues that have at times been pushed down the news agenda. The general political instability and melodrama has “absolutely” meant that other stories have struggled to get adequate attention, said Joeli Brearley, the founder and director of Pregnant Then Screwed, a charity dedicated to ending rights- and society-based discrimination against mothers. Brearley, whose team has been nominated for the positive impact at work award, said the charity’s next focus will be getting those in power to address the faults in the childcare system and “understand what the problems are, where the gaps are, and plug them; as well as fixing some of the cracks in the system that already exist. We will not stop campaigning on that until they fix it.”

There will also be a chance to look forward to next year. “I think we will all cautiously approach 2023 with the hope that things have to improve,” said Harris. The continuation of the cost-of-living crisis will make life even more difficult for millions of people, Lewis emphasised, adding: “We have to keep our foot on the pedal – we have to keep going because this is far from over.”

Clearly, there is a lot to discuss and celebrate at the inaugural New Statesman Positive Impact Awards, which will be held on 6 December and at IET London: Savoy Place. The New Statesman’s editor, Jason Cowley; Britain editor, Anoosh Chakelian; and political editor, Andrew Marr, will be presenting awards at the event. Coverage of the ceremony will be published on newstatesman.com on the night.

