Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Spotlight
6 October 2022

Shortlist announced for New Statesman Positive Impact Awards

Dozens of people and organisations up for awards in making real change.

By Spotlight

The New Statesman has announced the shortlist for its inaugural Positive Impact Awards, celebrating the work done by individuals and organisations to create real lasting change. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges including the New Statesman’s political editor Andrew Marr.

Positive Impact Award categories include: The Energy Award, The Transport Award, The High Street Award, The Environment Award, The Technology Award, The Finance Award, and The Healthcare Award. Find out more about the categories here.

Editorial Recognition Awards include: Positive Impact in Government (Local), Positive Impact in Government (National), Positive Impact in Politics (House of Commons), Positive Impact in Politics (House of Lords), Positive Impact in Society, Positive Impact at Work, and the Special Award for Leadership in a Crisis.

The New Statesman Positive Impact Awards will take place on 6 December at IET London: Savoy Place. Register to take part in the evening drinks reception here.

The full shortlist is:

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

Positive Impact on the Environment Award

Content from our partners
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
Spotlight
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
Spotlight

A Plastic Planet

Grow2Know

Milton Keynes City Council

Small Robot Company

Work and Play Scrapstore

Positive Impact in Energy Award

Good Energy

Low Carbon Hub

Next Energy Capital

Octopus Energy

Positive Impact in Transport Award

Human Forest

Midlands Connect

Milton Keynes MK Connect

New AutoMotive

The Bike Project

Positive Impact in Technology Award

ClimateView

Virgin Media O2/Good Things Foundation

Internet Watch Foundation

Neighbourly

Small Robot Company

Positive Impact in Healthcare Award

Adapttech

Daily Express

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Manchester University

NuroKor BioElectronics

OVID Health

Positive Impact in Finance Award

Clean Slate

Crawford & Company

Legal & General

Starling Bank

Triodos Bank

Wellcome Trust

Positive Impact on the High Street Award

Haven For Others

Iceland

Keighley Creative Swoop

The Co-op/Hubbub

Positive Impact at Work Award

Atom Bank: biggest UK firm to successfully implement a four-day week

Auticon: 10 years growing employment for neurodiverse people

Fertility Matters at Work: helping companies implement fertility and miscarriage policies

KPMG: first company in the UK to set a target for working-class hires

Pregnant Then Screwed: for its work ending maternity discrimination

Special Award for Leadership in a Crisis

ClientEarth: suing the UK and EU over inadequate climate action

Eurostar: offered Ukrainians free travel to the UK

Iceland: Iceland Food Club offers interest-free loans to buy food

John Lewis: £45m support package for workers and suppliers during cost-of-living crisis

Octopus: response to the energy crisis by launching an energy assistance fund and offering customers £500 off

Politics Impact in Government Award (Local government)

Birmingham City Council

Glasgow City Council

Hackney Council

Islington Council

Southwark Council

Staffordshire County Council

York City Council

Positive Impact in Policy (Think tanks and research institutes)

Centre for Social Justice

Institute for Fiscal Studies

Institute for Public Policy Research

Policy Exchange

Resolution Foundation

Positive Impact in Politics Award (House of Lords)

Floella Benjamin (Liberal Democrats)

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury

David Willetts (Conservative)

Alison Wolf (Crossbench)

Positive Impact in Politics Award (House of Commons)

Stella Creasy (Labour)

Michael Gove (Conservative)

Carolyn Harris (Labour)

Diana Johnson (Labour)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative)

Rachel Reeves (Labour)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour)

Positive Impact in Society Award

Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse

Amika George

Martin Lewis

Jack Monroe

Marcus Rashford

Richard Ratcliffe

Soma Sara

Topics in this article: ,