Shortlist announced for New Statesman Positive Impact Awards

The New Statesman has announced the shortlist for its inaugural Positive Impact Awards, celebrating the work done by individuals and organisations to create real lasting change. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges including the New Statesman’s political editor Andrew Marr.
Positive Impact Award categories include: The Energy Award, The Transport Award, The High Street Award, The Environment Award, The Technology Award, The Finance Award, and The Healthcare Award. Find out more about the categories here.
Editorial Recognition Awards include: Positive Impact in Government (Local), Positive Impact in Government (National), Positive Impact in Politics (House of Commons), Positive Impact in Politics (House of Lords), Positive Impact in Society, Positive Impact at Work, and the Special Award for Leadership in a Crisis.
The New Statesman Positive Impact Awards will take place on 6 December at IET London: Savoy Place. Register to take part in the evening drinks reception here.
The full shortlist is:
Positive Impact on the Environment Award
A Plastic Planet
Grow2Know
Milton Keynes City Council
Small Robot Company
Work and Play Scrapstore
Positive Impact in Energy Award
Good Energy
Low Carbon Hub
Next Energy Capital
Octopus Energy
Positive Impact in Transport Award
Human Forest
Midlands Connect
Milton Keynes MK Connect
New AutoMotive
The Bike Project
Positive Impact in Technology Award
ClimateView
Virgin Media O2/Good Things Foundation
Internet Watch Foundation
Neighbourly
Small Robot Company
Positive Impact in Healthcare Award
Adapttech
Daily Express
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
Manchester University
NuroKor BioElectronics
OVID Health
Positive Impact in Finance Award
Clean Slate
Crawford & Company
Legal & General
Starling Bank
Triodos Bank
Wellcome Trust
Positive Impact on the High Street Award
Haven For Others
Iceland
Keighley Creative Swoop
The Co-op/Hubbub
Positive Impact at Work Award
Atom Bank: biggest UK firm to successfully implement a four-day week
Auticon: 10 years growing employment for neurodiverse people
Fertility Matters at Work: helping companies implement fertility and miscarriage policies
KPMG: first company in the UK to set a target for working-class hires
Pregnant Then Screwed: for its work ending maternity discrimination
Special Award for Leadership in a Crisis
ClientEarth: suing the UK and EU over inadequate climate action
Eurostar: offered Ukrainians free travel to the UK
Iceland: Iceland Food Club offers interest-free loans to buy food
John Lewis: £45m support package for workers and suppliers during cost-of-living crisis
Octopus: response to the energy crisis by launching an energy assistance fund and offering customers £500 off
Politics Impact in Government Award (Local government)
Birmingham City Council
Glasgow City Council
Hackney Council
Islington Council
Southwark Council
Staffordshire County Council
York City Council
Positive Impact in Policy (Think tanks and research institutes)
Centre for Social Justice
Institute for Fiscal Studies
Institute for Public Policy Research
Policy Exchange
Resolution Foundation
Positive Impact in Politics Award (House of Lords)
Floella Benjamin (Liberal Democrats)
Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury
David Willetts (Conservative)
Alison Wolf (Crossbench)
Positive Impact in Politics Award (House of Commons)
Stella Creasy (Labour)
Michael Gove (Conservative)
Carolyn Harris (Labour)
Diana Johnson (Labour)
Alicia Kearns (Conservative)
Rachel Reeves (Labour)
Tulip Siddiq (Labour)
Positive Impact in Society Award
Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse
Amika George
Martin Lewis
Jack Monroe
Marcus Rashford
Richard Ratcliffe
Soma Sara