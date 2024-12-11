Pitching in to support grassroots football

Photo Credit: Entain

Pitching In is Entain’s multimillion-pound investment programme designed to support and promote grassroots sports. Entain is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, employing over 14,000 people across the UK. A FTSE 100company, Entain is a one of the UK’s top 20 taxpayer, making a significant contribution to the economy.

As a company with sport in its DNA, Entain is passionate about football and understands the role it plays in communities across the country. Entain initially established Pitching In to provide vital financial support to grassroots football clubs to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns. The programme kicked-off in 2020 with a flagship partnership with the Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues –Pitching Into support grassroots football collectively known as the Trident Leagues – which make up level sseven and eight of the English football league pyramid.

Now, the partnership focuses on supporting clubs’ community relationships, by facilitating and encouraging members of the community to volunteer and do some pitching in of their own.

The Trident Community Foundationgrant programme

Pitching In is the founding partner of the Trident Community Foundation (TCF), which was created to support, develop and improve the delivery of community programmes and projects. All 263 clubs in the Trident Leagues can apply for grants of up to £5,000 to help fund communitybased projects.

Participation in women and girls’football has seen a significant increase over recent years, particularly following the success of the Lionesses at the 2022 European Championships and 2023World Cup. The Trident CommunityFoundation has supported grassroots football clubs to develop women and girls’ football in their local communities.With Pitching In’s support, more women and girls have been able to take up the sport or senior positions at clubs.

The Trident Community Foundation has supported clubs like Evesham United FC to enhance their women and girls’ football offering. Evesham United FC – in partnership with Gotherington FC – has grown female football participation in Gotherington, Tewkesbury, Evesham and Wychavon. Over 200 girls and 25 women are estimated to have benefitted from the friendships, challenges, and social interaction of the sessions. The project aims to break down barriers to female participation in the long term.

A club representative said: “Our fantastic girls development section at Evesham United has been further boosted by the TCF grants. We are so excited to have a new women’s team and see somany girls all progress and develop.”

At Marine AFC, a new women andgirls’ project has been introduced with the support of Pitching In to create a player pathway for a recently formed women’s team. The programme is part of a city-wide initiative – “Four Clubs One Goal” – to reduce crime andantisocial behaviour in Merseyside.Building on the success of the previous girls’ football programmes, the club aims to reach out to more local schools, increase the number of girls playing football and embed the programmeinto the local extracurricular agenda to ensure continuity.

Community Director, GraemeGardiner said: “The grants have been huge because we are a small club. It has allowed us to invest in some coaches to give consistency and run the festivals, hire the ground, get the medals and the trophies. The money from the TCF [allowed us] to kickstart ourselves again after the pandemic.”

The Trident Community Foundation initiative has supported over 114 new and existing community projects across 84 eligible clubs in the Trident Leagues since being launched by Pitching In in December 2020. (To find out more about Pitching In or the Trident Community Foundation, contact Ciaran O’Brien at ciaran.obrien2@ entaingroup.com.)

Celebrating International Volunteer Day

On International Volunteer Day, December 5, Entain shone a light on those who give up their time to support their community sports clubs.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of non-league football clubs across the country. From match day activities such as manning the turnstiles, stewarding and catering, to pitch maintenance, there are many areas where volunteers play a vital role in ensuring their local clubs continue to thrive.

Powered by Entain, the Volunteer Hub was created for all 263 clubs that make up the Trident Leagues. The Hub is an online portal to help connect football clubs with potential volunteers. Prospective volunteers can proactively offer their services to clubs and or apply directly for a role – from arranging match day activities, through to pitch maintenance, ground upkeep or providing administrative and professional support.

A testimonial from Danny

Danny has fulfilled childhood dreams and turned his life around by lending his time to Clitheroe FC. The 57 year old was struggling with depression when he answered a call for volunteers to assist on match days at the EcoGiants Stadium. “I got involved five years ago” he said. “At that particular time in my life, I had really bad depression and I needed a purpose. I went begrudgingly and started doing stewarding on matchdays, but the chair and her husband left within seven months, and I ended up picking up a few roles.”

Alongside his work as the groundsman, Danny is also the catering manager, kit man and helps run the club shop. He is part of a dedicated team of volunteers and regularly contributes over 40 hours a week to helping the Blues keep going. He added: “It’s a two-way thing; the club has helped me, and I know I’ve helped the club. I’ve got a sense of purpose, and it has helped my life in general. Make no mistake about it: if it hadn’t been for this football club, I possibly would not be here.”

Danny is a shining example of how important it is for people to give their time to keep their local football clubs going. In recognition of International Volunteer Day, we invite you to say a huge thank you to those who support sports clubs in your community.

Interested in becoming a volunteer? Find out where your nearest non-league club needs help at Pitchinginvolunteers.co.uk