Elon Musk has more ego than sense

Photo by APFootage / Alamy Stock Photo

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Elon Musk’s career, it’s that no amount of damage to his companies or his net worth will deter him from an ego trip. This has never been more obvious than in the past year, since he took over Twitter and promptly enacted a litany of decisions designed to make him look cool, at any cost: rebranding the platform as “X”, removing verification from his biggest critics and letting hate speech and previously banned accounts run wild.

In almost perfect tandem, Twitter users and advertisers have fled the platform. Within days of Musk taking over the company began haemorrhaging money, and the downwards trend hasn’t stopped. This came to a head earlier in November, after the organisation Media Matters for America released a report about the volume of anti-Semitism that now appears on Twitter, identifying a number of adverts for major companies that appeared next to posts featuring Hitler quotes, Holocaust denial and praise for the Nazis. When Musk himself liked an anti-Semitic post several big advertisers decided to quit the platform, including Disney, Apple and IBM.

This has caused another financial hit for Twitter. But rather than trying to woo these advertisers back, Musk alienated them further in a series of bizarre, self-congratulatory statements made at a conference in New York featuring some of the world’s most famous leaders (including Kamala Harris, the US vice-president, and Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel).

“I don’t want them to advertise,” he said on stage after being asked about the controversy. “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself. Go. F***. Yourself. Is that clear?”

Related

Despite this showboating, Musk later apologised for liking the anti-Semitic post and admitted that the financial damage caused by the advertising boycott would “kill the company”. As the New York Times reported this week, more than 100 more advertisers have also halted ads, which could lead to the platform losing $75m in revenue before the end of the year.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The obvious solution to anyone with two brain cells to rub together – let alone a purported “tech genius” – would be for Musk to take the easy steps of stemming hate speech on Twitter, apologising to advertisers and sparing his company total annihilation. But this misunderstands what Musk ultimately wants – not just from Twitter, but from any of his business ventures. While money and power are clearly important, he cares far more about his image. Musk has an extremely transparent need to be liked: he is desperate to be seen as a maverick jokester, the rebel tech bro who only cares about the last laugh.

It may be hard to believe that Musk wouldn’t just swallow his pride in this instance. But throughout his career, he has repeatedly shaved millions off his companies’ stock prices as well as his own personal wealth in pursuit of punchlines (though they rarely, if ever, land). After he smoked weed on a podcast, Tesla share prices plummeted; after tweeting about taking the company private at $420 a share (another weed joke, if such artful subtlety is lost on you), Musk was landed with a federal lawsuit and was forced to step down as chairman of the company he founded. His clichéd, teenage sense of humour has always trumped his business sense. So of course Musk would respond to Twitter’s worst financial disaster with expletive-laden chest beating.

This is the one constant with Musk. He will never act in a way that could weaken this image of himself – to do so would require real humility. No matter the consequences, Musk’s first priority will always be to protect his bad-boy, tech bro persona – even if he is the only person who believes in it.

[See also: Elon Musk’s death drive]