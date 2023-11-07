Poland’s nationalists won’t go quietly

Mateusz Morawiecki, left, and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, centre, the leaders of the Law and Justice party, have the first chance to form a coalition. Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, stuck to protocol and on Monday (6 November) gave the first mandate to form a government to the current prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and his Law and Justice party (PiS). It seems a hopeless endeavour, and a waste of time for the opposition.

PiS did indeed come first in elections in October, but with 194 seats, it needs another 37 to ensure a majority. No other party is volunteering to step forward for this role. By contrast the three main opposition groups have declared their desire to form a government together, and have a comfortable majority of 248 seats in the 460 seat assembly.

Still, PiS won’t give up, and Duda, a PiS loyalist, will not deprive the party of its chance. Morawiecki even offered to step aside and serve in a government led by Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, leader of the centre-right Polish People’s Party (PSL). But the PSL is determined to stick to its Third Way group and its commitment to form a government with Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition and the left-wing Lewica. Even in a hypothetical case where all PSL MPs join up with PiS, PiS and the PSL together would still be short of a majority.

Morawiecki has to present a cabinet within two weeks after the new parliament’s first session on 13 November. He then has another two weeks to present his programme and hold a confidence vote. If Morawiecki fails, parliament gets the initiative and proposes its own candidate, which will be almost certainly be Tusk. Duda also indicated that if it were to come to this, he would accept parliament’s proposed government.

Related

For Tusk, governing with a president who has the power to veto legislation won’t be easy, and ridding state institutions and state-affiliated companies of PiS loyalists will not be a smooth process. But the mandate is little more than a band aid for PiS. Its time in government is ending after eight years – a few more days won’t make a difference.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: The slipperiness of ceasefire]