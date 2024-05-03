Live: The 2024 local election results

The local election results are sending an unambiguous message: Labour is heading for government and the Conservatives for opposition. Keir Starmer’s party has gained councils including Hartlepool, Redditch, Rushmoor and Thurrock and it has won the North Yorkshire mayoralty (encompassing Rishi Sunak’s own constituency).
But what do the swings tell us about the likely outcome of the next general election? For an essential guide, follow Ben Walker’s unique ward-by-ward map on State of the Nation, our polling site, charting all 2,700 council contests.