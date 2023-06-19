Keir Starmer turns the environment into an issue of economics

Keir Starmer delivers a speech on green energy at the headquarters of a tidal energy company in Edinburgh on 19 June. Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images

Blame the nimbys for climate change. That’s the message from the Tony Blair Institute this morning. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer is in Edinburgh capitalising on the woes of the SNP by restating his mission to make the UK’s energy system net zero by 2030.

The Labour leader will recommit to overturning the effective ban on onshore wind in the first few months of a Labour government, quicken permission for infrastructure projects, and place a net zero obligation on local authorities and regulators. But will there be any mention of the increasingly caveated £28bn-a-year investment in green technology? It isn’t mentioned in the pre-briefed document.

Back to that report from Blair. It calls on Labour to change the planning system so that local consent is no longer needed for big infrastructure projects, such as wind farms. Starmer was coy about committing to that on the media round this morning. The strategy appears to be more carrot than stick. Labour would provide financial incentives for local authorities, support from the party’s planned public company GB Energy, as well as forcing them to volunteer areas suitable for renewable energy.

As for the politics: the speech signals that the party has pivoted from selling the plan in terms of the environment to cheaper bills, jobs and energy security. Starmer will say: “A new plan for a new settlement. A clear direction across all four nations. Pulling together for a simple, unifying priority: British power for British jobs.”

Related

This is wise given the economy is expected to dominate the next election and will help placate the unions. It’s worth remembering you can sell policies in different ways without changing the policy itself.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: Is Angela Rayner being frozen out by Keir Starmer?]