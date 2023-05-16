The Tories are falling into incoherence

Photo by Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Around 600 metres from parliament, a room of Conservatives are midway through three days of group therapy. Attendees at this year’s National Conservative conference – which puts the nation-state and sovereignty at the centre of their conservatism – include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman, Michael Gove and the former Brexit negotiator David Frost.

The project – as it relates to the Conservative Party – is riddled with incoherence. There’s a fundamental disagreement between those who want to unleash the free market and those who want a more interventionist state. Rees-Mogg, for instance, wants deregulation and lower taxes, whereas Danny Kruger, another attendee and a former top aide to Boris Johnson, would restrict the market to promote the community.

But this is the least of their worries. In his speech yesterday, 15 May, Kruger railed against the following: paganism, the Bank of England, austerity, open borders, cheap credit, Gnosticism, lockdowns. It reminded me of a recent Reform UK rally, which I sketched over the weekend, where attendees associated finishing Brexit with everything from recycling to Yes Minister. I’m only being partly flippant when I call the “NatCon” conference a group therapy session. The speakers offloaded a deluge of gripes without offering coherent solutions. Even if they did, you don’t hear this list of problems and think, ah yes, the Conservative Party is the answer.

Meanwhile, the conference is dividing the party. One MP from its liberal wing I spoke to beforehand found it distasteful. A minister thought it crazed. A former aide daren’t be seen there. All of which suggests that the Conservative Party doesn’t know what it is.

Related

Neither does it understand its opposition. Strip away the inflammatory jokes about transgender people and the hard-line approach to open borders, and many of the values that Braverman espoused in her speech – optimism, love of country, opportunity – wouldn’t be out of place in a Keir Starmer speech. But Braverman caricatured the left as: “Decolonising the curriculum, demanding reparations, denigrating our heroes, tearing down statues.” That is not Starmer’s Labour Party.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Then there is the electorate. I did not hear the NHS discussed yesterday, let alone a diagnosis of our ailing public services. A lack of consensus over the free market forced the conversation on to cultural issues and preserving the national character. Economics was pushed to the side at a time when the cost-of-living crisis dominates voters’ priorities. It’s hard to care about the degradation of the national character when you can’t afford to pay your bills.

This is a conference for after the next election. A pitch for the heart of the party and, for Braverman, the leadership. Eighteen months out from a general election, Keir Starmer will be pleased.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Rescuing conservatism]