Only philosophy can beat AI

Illustration by Daniel Liévano / Ikon Images

Sci-fi geeks with a fondness for the early 1990s will be familiar with Data, a loveable robot who serves as Captain Picard’s second officer aboard the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The show’s writers described Data as a fully-functioning male android. Although he is “self-aware” and “sapient”, he is unable to feel emotion like his human counterparts. Data has no real childhood to speak of that would lead him to do such things as hate his dad and grow up to join a hippy commune; get his heart broken and binge drink for a week; or feel the spark of inspiration that would make him write this essay. He does have the capacity to make decisions, but they are not based on intuition and past emotional experiences. Rather, they are cold hard calculations of solidified facts.

Were Data not a fictitious character there would be some in the scientific community who would say he is as smart, if not smarter, than a human being. His creation would pass a golden milestone whereby computer scientists could point to him and definitively say a “God moment” had taken place, when human beings have created machines that are smarter than themselves. For the moment Data and other robots like him exist only in the realms of imagination, but the discussions about whether robots are already intelligent or sentient, or even if intelligence means a machine must be sentient, are being hotly debated among computer scientists. The problem is that while science can create the algorithm that would make a robot describe an emotion, it cannot determine what makes someone human in the first place. For that we need to turn to philosophy.

[See also: Elon Musk’s useful philosopher]

Related

The problem in asking whether a robot will ever be as smart as a human is in how we frame the question. For starters there are many forms of intelligence – and philosophy attempts to answer the questions of what we mean when we talk about intelligence and self-awareness. Responding to whether humans are fully in control of their own thinking, Descartes famously asserted “I think therefore I am”. Although a machine could recognise its own existence in a mirror, it cannot feel that existential dread that death is an inevitability. And while machines could converse with one another, they could never feel the emotional frustration that led Jean-Paul Sartre to conclude that hell is other people.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Some computer scientists have already argued that machines will never be able to reach human intelligence. In 1976 Joseph Wiezenbaum, a professor of informatics at MIT, made a distinction between computer power and human reasoning. He argued that computers will never be able to develop human reason because the two are fundamentally different things. Human reason would refer to Aristotle’s interpretation of prudence as the ability to make the right decisions. A computer could be programmed with a moral code, but it would always lack the ability to spontaneously make decisions based on its own interpretation of right or wrong. Weizenbaum argued that human reason could never be algorithmic, and therefore computer power could not replace human reason.

A central plot point to Data’s character development in Star Trek was his increased desire for the human emotional experience. In one episode he receives an “emotion chip” from his creator that allows him to feel the depths of all human emotions. For lack of a better word this chip comprises Data’s soul and is not something that could be created by a computer programmer. Instead, it is defined by centuries of constant questioning of what makes human beings more than machines.

[See also: the New Statesman’s Agora philosophy column: a marketplace of ideas]