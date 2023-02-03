How a rogue balloon could scupper US-China relations

Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The first reports broke on Thursday (2 February). The United States military had detected what it believed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon in American airspace. Fighter jets had been scrambled to track it. The president had been informed. The Pentagon had advised him, for now, against shooting it down due to the risk of debris to people on the ground.

More details emerged over the hours that followed. It turned out that the balloon had first been spotted by a civilian airliner on Wednesday (1 February). Defence officials had traced its route from Alaska’s Aleutian Islands to Montana, in the country’s north west, where the US maintains an arsenal of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles, and where the balloon now appeared to be loitering. The Department of Defense said that this was not the first time that Chinese spy balloons had been spotted over the US, but that this one was hanging around for longer than usual. It said it was taking action to shield “sensitive sites” from surveillance, but that the systems the balloon was equipped with had “limited additive value” over the imagery Beijing could already access through satellites.

Then the political storm broke. By Thursday evening the US house speaker Kevin McCarthy was condemning “China’s brazen disregard for US sovereignty” and demanding that President Biden address Beijing’s “destabilising action”. High-profile Republicans, such as the far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who were already eager for a fight with China, demanded that the military “shoot it down.” On Friday morning the former president Donald Trump weighed in, posting on his Truth Social platform: “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON.”

The timing for the Biden administration, and the trajectory of US-China relations, could not be worse. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, had been due to travel to Beijing this weekend for a meeting with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, that was aimed at stabilising the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. This follows a meeting between Biden and Xi at the G20 summit in Bali in November, their first in-person meeting as leaders, where the US president stressed the importance of avoiding a “new Cold War” and they signalled their mutual desire to halt what had begun to look like a spiral towards open confrontation.

Related

China’s foreign ministry expressed its “regrets” over the incident on Friday, insisting that the balloon was a “civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes” that had unintentionally entered US airspace “due to force majeure”. But it was too late. The State Department announced that Blinken’s trip to Beijing had been postponed indefinitely. US officials said he did not want his meetings to be dominated by the balloon.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

And just like that, the best chance of improving US-China relations in months, perhaps years, floated away. Unlike the balloon, which is apparently still up there.

[See also: China’s new foreign minister and the taming of “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy]