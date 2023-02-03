The curious case of the Chinese spy balloon

The alleged spy balloon is floating over Montana. Photo by EyePress News/Shutterstock

In the depths of the Second World War the Japanese empire tried to start a plague of forest fires in the United States with squadrons of incendiary balloons. It failed, although six civilians were killed in a single successful balloon bombing in Oregon in May 1945.

In February 1942 there was what people at the time thought was an aerial battle above Los Angeles. Later the authorities said everyone had been shooting at nothing. Although some theorists said it was aliens, this episode was eventually attributed to the release of one or more weather balloons by army meteorologists. Spotters mistook them for Japanese airships, causing anti-air guns across the region to open fire for an entire evening and night.

A supposed alien crash site discovered in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947 and subsequent alleged cover-up was later revealed to be the result of an early spy balloon – part of the classified Project Mogul – landing unexpectedly in small-town America. Naturally, the authorities wanted to keep this under wraps. What they spawned instead was eighty years of UFO mania.

Balloons and war and espionage: in American eyes, it’s a potent brew.

Related

Now another alleged spy balloon is floating across America – at the moment it seems to be Chinese, and to be gently making its way across Montana.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

To understate things a little, this has captured a lot of attention. It’s on the front page of everything; there are many jokes doing the rounds. All of this makes it essentially the opposite of “covert” operations. Is a spy balloon really a problem if you can see and laugh at it?

Some very enthusiastic people are extremely happy at all this attention. They have maintained for quite a few years that balloons are being underused in espionage. Balloons are silent, unlike heavier drones, and they can hang around until they pop in the upper reaches of the atmosphere. They are cheaper than satellites. They can be silent guardians – sentinels made of cheap plastic. So their advocates say.

Others have elected to travel the route of General Buck Turgidson, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff in Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove, the 1964 film that satirised the Cold War. The general is told that, if the world were to be destroyed by nuclear armageddon, some people might survive by being hidden in mineshafts for decades. He goes on to declare that the Soviets might breed more effectively in their mineshafts, leaving them well prepared to take over the world once the radiation levels dropped. “Mr President”, he declares, “we must not allow a mine-shaft gap!”

“Mr President, we must not allow a spy-balloon gap” has been said many a time on Twitter, and almost certainly more than once – with no hint of irony – within the vast halls of the American national security state.

The timing is not ideal: Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, is visiting China next week. China and the US are trying to stabilise the situation and put some solid ground under their relationship. But now, attention is once again on China’s activities, increasing pressure on the US administration to take a hard line. The Pentagon press secretary, Patrick Ryder, and the “senior US defence officials” always on hand to supply quotes to the press, intimated that other alleged Chinese spy balloons have floated over America several times in recent years. Keen-eyed watchers noticed that the American response this time – the scrambling of F-22 Raptor jets and refuelling aircraft – looks rather similar to something that occurred over Hawaii a year ago.

Either way, it seems this technology is buoyant. Whether the balloon-gap will change the world is yet to be seen.

[See also: Terror and tragedy in Ukraine]