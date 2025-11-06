Who paid for the Labour deputy leadership campaign?

Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Now the dust has settled on Labour’s deputy leadership election, we can take a closer at who paid for it. Both candidates have declared their big donations in the latest update to the MPs’ register of financial interests released this week.

The picture is much as the Pygge expected. In large donations, Keir Starmer’s preferred candidate Bridget Phillipson out-gunned her rival Lucy Powell. Phillipson took a total of £82,692 to Powell’s £66,000.

Who was responsible for all this generosity? Well, Phillipson was able to rely on the big Labour donors David Sainsbury and his daughter Francesca Perrin. Sainsbury gave £40,000 while Perrin provided £15,000. The pair were also strong backers of Starmer’s leadership campaign back in 2020.

Less prominent Labour’s donors Paul Callaghan and Iain Simpson gave Phillipson £10,000 and £5,000, respectively. She also accepted staffing and work on the campaign website worth around £10,000 from Labour First, the campaign group on the right of the party, and 89up Ltd, a campaigning group run by the former Labour councillor Michael Harris. She also took £2,000 from a property firm.

Lucy Powell’s largest single donation came from Small Axe Communications, a campaigning outfit that supports progressive causes. Dale Vince’s firm Ecotricity gave £15,000. Labour donors Martin Taylor, Theodore Caplan and Sean Wadsworth (who backed Owen Smith’s 2016 leadership challenge to Jeremy Corbyn) gave a total of £21,000. Phillipson’s team spent the campaign trying to rebuff claims she was simply the “government candidate”, but if you follow the money it tells a slightly different story.

