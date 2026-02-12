Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
12 February 2026

Why is a bogus email targeting Labour MPs?

The email was absolutely, definitely not sent by the soft-left group Mainstream.

By The Pygge

Please stop emailing them. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A fake email purporting to have been sent by the soft-left group Mainstream has been doing the rounds among Labour MPs. 

The email – which has been refuted by the group itself – claimed that the Mainstream Coalition was planning a “coordinated parliamentary walkout in protest of [Keir] Starmer’s direction” on 20 November.

Eagle-eyed Pygge readers will have spotted that it is, in fact, only February.

It claimed that participating MPs would resign their seats and “stand again in the ensuing by-elections” and added “this will serve as a clear declaration – to the public and to the party leadership – that we will not remain in place while Labour is stripped of its democratic legitimacy”. 

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week.

The bogus email described the decision of Labour’s National Executive Committee to block Andy Burnham from standing as a Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election as a “profound political mistake”. Burnham is, of course, a member of Mainstream.

Mainstream have made clear the email is fake. In a statement on X, the group said: “This morning, a fake email was sent to Labour MPs purporting to be from Mainstream calling for a parliamentary walkout in November.” The group has reported the email to the police. 

The statement added: “Clearly, bad faith actors driven by factionalism are seeking to undermine the work that Mainstream is doing with MPs and others from across the Labour Party to build the ideas, strategy and culture to make our time in government as transformative as possible”.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[More bacon: Clive Lewis is Andy Burnham’s biggest fan]

Content from our partners
Back Britain's builders
Back Britain’s builders
Jambu Palaniappan
AI and energy security: A double-edged sword
AI and energy security: A double-edged sword
Ed Almond
Lifelong learning for growth and prosperity
Lifelong learning for growth and prosperity
James Kennedy

Topics in this article :

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x