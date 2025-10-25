Rishi Sunak makes £470 a minute

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

It was reported in the Daily Mail’s diary column this week that Rishi Sunak has bought a new property in Mayfair which will be their London family home after Downing Street (they also own a pile in Yorkshire and a pad in Santa Monica, US).

It got the Pygge thinking – how does he afford it while carrying on as full-time MP for Richmond? Well there’s the family wealth from wife Akshata, of course, as well as his own piggy bank savings from his days as a banker.

But Sunak has also started getting serious windfalls from his side-hustle as a corporate and after-dinner speaker. It turns out companies will pay big money to book a former Prime Minister, even one who led his party to its worst defeat in two centuries.

The Pygge has discovered that just this month Sunak was paid a lump sum of £141,000 by NDTV, an Indian media conglomerate, after he gave a speech to them.

The engagement took up five hours of Sunak’s time. So he was making £470 a minute. Nice work if you can get it.

Earlier this year Sunak received similar bungs: £160,000 for three hours with Bain Capital, £156,000 for two and a half hours with Makena, a California-based capital management firm and £188,000 for four hours with a South Korean media company.

The former PM advertises his services with the Washington Speakers Bureau, an American firm that has been raking it in for decades by working as a booker for former politicians. The firm says it “believes in the transformative power of real-world human connections”.

