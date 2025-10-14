Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
14 October 2025

Clarkson’s click farm

The former Top Gear presenter is again sounding out whether he could run for Parliament

By The Hitch

He’s been a TV-presenter, a columnist, a racing car driver and a farmer but is Jeremy Clarkson now setting his sights on Parliament? In a thinly cryptic tweet, Clarkson asked the people of Doncaster North if they are happy with their MP. (The MP in question is the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband.)

“Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?,” Clarkson, who was born in the South Yorkshire city 65 years ago said.

This isn’t the first time the former Top Gear presenter has hinted at a planned run for Parliament. Fifteen years ago, he tweeted, “I’m thinking I might stand at the next election as an independent for Doncaster North. Thoughts?”

No Clarkson candidacy was forthcoming. But maybe he’s serious this time. Will Miliband be spared from a high-profile head-to-head with the Britain’s bolshiest farmer in four years’ time?

[Further reading: What did Mrs Thatcher do to us?]

Content from our partners
Staying the course on Britain’s energy transition
Staying the course on Britain’s energy transition
Martin Pibworth
Making the case for social mobility
Making the case for social mobility
Spotlight
Find creative answers to copyright challenges
Find creative answers to copyright challenges
Jace Johnson

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month