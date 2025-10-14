Clarkson’s click farm

He’s been a TV-presenter, a columnist, a racing car driver and a farmer but is Jeremy Clarkson now setting his sights on Parliament? In a thinly cryptic tweet, Clarkson asked the people of Doncaster North if they are happy with their MP. (The MP in question is the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband.)

“Would you like it if someone from your neck of the woods kicked him out?,” Clarkson, who was born in the South Yorkshire city 65 years ago said.

This isn’t the first time the former Top Gear presenter has hinted at a planned run for Parliament. Fifteen years ago, he tweeted, “I’m thinking I might stand at the next election as an independent for Doncaster North. Thoughts?”

No Clarkson candidacy was forthcoming. But maybe he’s serious this time. Will Miliband be spared from a high-profile head-to-head with the Britain’s bolshiest farmer in four years’ time?

[Further reading: What did Mrs Thatcher do to us?]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe