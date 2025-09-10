It’s time to free Labour from this useless leadership

Picture by Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

The Labour Party is in the midst of an existential crisis. A government elected little more than a year ago with a huge majority based almost entirely on the fact that they’re called Labour and not Conservative is both digging its own grave and using the rubble to pave the way to a Reform/Tory government under a Nigel Farage premiership. Tanking in the polls, losing thousands of members every day, with an economy that refuses to grow, despite growth being the only lodestar the government has, with vibrant alternatives springing up to its left and having played its last reshuffle hand, the prognosis looks bleak.

So, you would have thought that the opportunity afforded by a Deputy Leadership election would be something to grasp to the full. Here was a golden chance to open the doors to the fresh winds of new thinking and new directions. It’s not the Deputy Prime Minister the party is voting for, it is someone to build a bridge to the party and wider labour movement and reflect their hopes, dreams and ideas.

But of course, that isn’t what we are getting. Another opportunity for a reset is being squandered. What are getting is a Ponzi scheme stitch up, in which one cynical anti-democratic move is piled on another until what you end up with is a narrow, twisted, contorted, insular group gripping the party bureaucracy and playing it for their own ends.

It works like this. In the midst of the Corbyn wave, you set up and secure funding for a seemingly benign group called Labour Together, you claim it’s to unite the party around a radical but professional set of policies in tune with the ideas and thinking of the vast majority of the party. You then find a candidate who fits this bill, that is devoid of ideas and will willingly, or even worse, unknowingly go along with the secret plan.

Having won office fraudulently by pretending giving the members what they wanted, you then lock the doors to every aspect of the party. You use and abuse the power and patronage of the leader to get control of the party administration and the NEC. You then use that to actively expel anyone you can in the party who is in part of your cynical old right Labour tendency, trawling people’s social media history on an industrial scale finding any pretext to throw them out. This has the double benefit of forcing everyone else to self-censor and cower away. In parallel you adopt policy positions that you know will force out people with a moral code. Next you use your control of parliamentary selections to rigidly gatekeep who stands at the election and who doesn’t. Then your faction on the NEC award themselves plum parliamentary seats with no votes of local parties. And then you change the party’s rules for nominations of candidates for leader and deputy leader to an eye watering 20 per cent support from the MPs, while offering non-jobs to backbenchers to put them on the loyalist pay roll vote. This really is a PLP you’ve just vetted to an inch of their lives. And finally, to add the belt to the braces you create a timetable for the deputy leadership election in which there is absolutely no time to debate the nature and purpose of the job – there is only time for you to back a candidate who is made to look mildly critical of the government position but who you know is totally in your pocket.

And it could work. At least in the sense that those who control the machine so rigidly and dogmatically will continue to exert their domination. At least for a bit longer.

But of course, what it won’t do is allow real debate and real discussion. It won’t encourage different MPs from different places to come forward, to test their thinking and ask some of the fundamental questions about why Labour’s position is existential and what do we do about it. It won’t make party members feel good about the party and their role in it. It won’t stop them leaving or the plummet in the polls. And the weaker they get the more they will try and control.

This is a stitch up when the party needs to step up. When Labour should be fighting for its life, the people in charge are the same ones willing to switch the life support off.

The narrower the party gets, the more brittle it is. The less it hears the voices of its members, the less it will hear the anguish in the country. This is why people from right across Labour have come together to form Mainstream, a unique and historic grouping from the hard left to the centre right of the party. Its mission is to save Labour and the country from falling into the clutches of Reform. The majority of the party are being held hostage, coerced into positions, votes and silence that stand in direct contrast to the deep traditions and values of Labour. It is time to set the party free.

Neal Lawson is the Director of Compass, and a former Adviser to Gordon Brown

