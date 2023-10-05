Rishi Sunak’s factionalism has broken the political consensus

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Read the “Network North” section of the government’s briefing document on the scrapping of HS2 and I suspect there is little that you would condemn. There are plans to deliver the West Yorkshire mass transit system, a new line and station for Bradford and funding for the Midlands rail hub. The problem is that these necessary investments have come at the cost of HS2 – something successive governments have promised to build. The decision is depressing for business. Cross-party consensus delivers the certainty upon which investment decisions can be made. Why can’t politicians, one fund manager said to me this week, stick to a plan for 20 or 30 years? That’s democracy.

Politically, Rishi Sunak is trying to break down consensus in the hope that he can define his premiership against what has come before. His party’s reputation is too bad to defend. As I wrote yesterday, this is the right strategy. The key problem for the Prime Minister is that these decisions don’t reflect the immediate priorities of voters. Nor can Sunak escape the impression that he is scaling back rather than building the future.

There is another, perhaps more interesting, consequence of Sunak’s decision to question the HS2 and net zero consensus. Agreement over them meant that two of the largest policy programmes in the country were not subject to day-to-day political debate. Now, Labour is forced to respond. Is Sunak creating a new consensus that Labour will follow? Or will Labour define itself in opposition to the decisions?

That will largely depend on whether Labour wants to find the money to fund both HS2 and “Network North”. Rachel Reeves’s fiscal conservatism places her much closer to Sunak than some in Labour would like to admit. (Such an approach may not survive contact with the reality of government. As John Gray writes, “A further spike in oil prices or escalating geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine, Kosovo or Taiwan will test it to destruction.”) Labour’s response to the changes will be one of the best signs yet of whether it will rethink the country’s approach to public finances or stick to the orthodoxy of the past few years.

Related

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: The return of the two Germanys]