Why Labour is getting its political messaging right

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

There were some interesting nuggets in a new publication from the right-wing Centre for Policy Studies on voters’ views on “freedom”.

The report, written by the veteran American pollster Frank Luntz (who I interviewed last year), finds that while the UK is less fanatical about freedom than the US, it remains one of the most important principles to people, alongside fairness and security. Prosperity matters most from a national perspective, and opportunity matters least from all perspectives. In many ways, the report finds that Labour voters are more freedom-loving than Conservative voters. For instance, 29 per cent of Conservatives would limit the right to protest in order to prevent disruption, compared with just 15 per cent of Labour voters.

But the positive news for Labour is that the report backs up its decision to emphasise security and control to voters. Yesterday, the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy delivered a speech arguing that “a prosperous nation depends on its security, and a secure nation is built on prosperity”. Rachel Reeves now champions “securonomics”. From devolution to energy policy, Labour frames its policies as a way to “take back control”.

“Security” – a top-three principle for voters – is particularly attractive to 2019 Conservative voters, who Labour needs to win over. Moreover, a plurality of voters think about freedom in terms of “control”. The theme of the report is that voters reject abstract terms and relate to the type of pragmatic language they would use every day. For instance, “quality of life” (not “standard of living”) and “control of your life” outpolls “freedom” and “liberty”.

Related

Luntz focuses on the power of language – he’s the person who popularised the phrase “climate change” instead of “global warming” (which he told me in that interview he regrets). His argument is that politicians must use words that resonate with voters to convey their message. That’s why Labour’s first mission, to achieve the fastest GDP growth in the G7, is poorly chosen; likewise the Conservatives’ mantra about reducing national debt. It’s also why Labour’s co-option of the language of security and taking back control could mean it has found the right words to cut through.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

Read more:

Keir Starmer’s caution is becoming risky for Labour

Labour is getting bolder on Brexit

The New Statesman’s left power list