Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
17 April 2023

The Tories begin expectation management for the local elections in style

By predicting losses of 1,000 seats, Greg Hands has signalled just how much trouble his party believes it is in.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/Handout via REUTERS

The Conservative Party chair, Greg Hands, has leaned in to a startling forecast about the Tories’ chances at next month’s local elections. “The independent expectations are that the Conservatives will lose more than 1,000 seats,” he told Sky News on 16 April.

It’s not what you’d call a rousing battle cry. The prediction was never intended to get activists at CCHQ firing on all cylinders, though. In reality, it was the opening salvo in this election’s onslaught of expectation management. Hands was making his pitch to core Tory voters not to stay at home, however angry they might be about strikes or their mortgage rates. He was also aiming to soften the media framing when votes are counted and Rishi Sunak has inevitably – at least based on current polling – lost a considerable chunk of council seats.

[See also: The local elections will be Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test]

The truth is that, yes, the Conservatives will be punished for their chaotic record of late, but the party is also starting from a low base in this cycle of town-hall elections. The last time the majority of these seats were up for election, in 2019, Theresa May was prime minister and the Tories lost 1,333 councillors.

Compounded by Brexit deadlock and Tory infighting, the results effectively ended her premiership.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The 1,000-seat figure came from John Curtice and is based on a predicted surge in tactical voting. Even without this, the Tory chairman has much to feel glum about. Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, declared on 16 April that nurses may continue strike action up until Christmas after union members rejected the government’s pay deal. Tory sources believe strikes are a drag on Sunak’s poll ratings, as they amplify the mood that nothing in Britain is working and offset any positive perceptions around issues such as the Windsor framework.

Content from our partners
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight
What next for businesses after the Budget?
What next for businesses after the Budget?
Spotlight
Musidora Jorgensen: Sustainability is good for business
Musidora Jorgensen: Sustainability is good for business
Spotlight

A veteran Lib Dem campaigner said their party is optimistic about taking Tory seats in the Conservatives’ traditional southern heartlands. This could consolidate the Lib Dems’ other recent successes and allow the party to finally jettison its reputation as the Tories’ coalition partner (an attack, it’s worth noting, that Labour no longer uses).

Meanwhile, leading Labour figures are not yet venturing to predict where they think their party will land on 4 May. Few are predicting a repeat of Tony Blair’s record 1995 local elections, when Labour took 48 per cent of the vote – but they are quietly confident of victories. A poll by Opinium released yesterday had Labour support on 42 per cent and the Tories on just 28 per cent. But when it comes to the next general election, both main parties are focusing on the relatively high proportion voters who don’t know how they will cast their ballot.

The locals may be the last electoral test before voters decide the next government, and so the narrative that follows the results matters. Given this, Hands has acknowledged that his party is in a desperate starting position.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Why Keir Starmer is still struggling to cut through]

Topics in this article : , , ,