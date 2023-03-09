What will be in the Budget?

Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt will emerge from hiding to deliver the Budget next Wednesday (15 March). Don’t expect a revolution: the Sunakian strategy for the economy was broadly set out in the Autumn Statement. Instead, the priority for the government will probably be political. If he can keep a lid on disgruntlement from the tax-cutting devotees and silence Boris Johnson, then it will be drinks in the pub for Hunt.

Policies in his armoury include reheating Truss’s investment zones, freezing fuel duty and conjuring up a less costly version of the super-deduction investment scheme for businesses, which ends in April. To stave off popular outcry about energy bills, reports suggest, Hunt could extend the energy price cap for a further three months (it’s also due to end in April).

It’s worth watching whether Hunt mounts a response to the US Inflation Reduction Act. This mammoth intervention provided billions of dollars of tax credits to households and businesses to encourage a low carbon economy. In a speech in January, as the EU was preparing its response, the Chancellor had nothing to say on the issue.

The Institute of Directors, not usually a hotbed for government intervention, has called for the government to create a British version of the IRA (no, not that IRA). But this seems unlikely: the governing principle of the Budget is likely to be fiscal constraint. Hunt won’t spend much, and if he does, then tax cuts, not subsidies, will be his priority. In other words, Hunt will tinker with the economy with the overarching aim of reducing inflation and debt (two of Sunak’s five priorities).

Look back at the four policies contained in the second paragraph. All four are, in effect, the maintenance of the status quo. If the aim of the Budget is electoral and not just party management, then the Chancellor needs to please those outside his party, too. People don’t like the status quo.

