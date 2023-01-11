Rishi Sunak is trying to split Labour with anti-strike legislation

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak is hoping to make strikes a wedge issue for Labour by introducing legislation that would extend minimum service levels to cover new areas, including the NHS, education and fire and rescue. Under the controversial proposals – which unions say will prolong disputes and worsen industrial relations – some public sector staff would be required to work during strike action.

Keir Starmer has said Labour will vote against the plans and repeal the legislation if the party takes power at the next election, because the law would allow some striking public service workers to be sacked.

The announcement comes as ambulance workers go back on strike, and three teaching unions – NASUWT, the National Education Union and NAHT – wind up a ballot on strikes that would close some schools and see teachers join walkouts over pay.

The balance of power is shifting towards the opposition, however, and it could be Labour that succeeds in creating a wedge issue, for the Tories on private schools. The shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson will today (11 January) push a binding vote in the Commons on ending tax breaks for private schools.

Related

Labour says the cash saved by cancelling tax breaks could fund the recruitment of 6,500 teachers to drive up standards, and it wants to establish a Commons select committee to investigate taxation of schools and education standards. Phillipson has a good story to tell on teachers’ pay and expects the vote to be particularly difficult for Red Wall Tories who typically represent less affluent areas.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

House of Commons library data shows median pay rose by 19 per cent in real terms when the party was in power between 1997 and 2010. Meanwhile, a Labour analysis of official data shows the number of teachers leaving the profession today is outstripping the number of recruits, with 36,262 leaving classrooms in 2020-21, compared with only 34,394 starters, leaving a shortfall of 1,868.

“Conservative MPs can either vote to deliver a brilliant state for education for every child,” Phillipson said, “or they vote against the interests of parents across this country who aspire for better for their children, especially those in the very regions their party pledged to ‘level up’.”

Sunak attended the elite Winchester College private school, and 65 per cent of his cabinet is privately educated (compared with 7 per cent of the population generally). He claims education is one of his guiding missions and wants all young people to study maths up to the age of 18, but he mentioned the word “education” just eight times during his time as a backbencher.

The Prime Minister also made the mistake of claiming Labour’s bid to end tax breaks was attacking the “hard-working aspiration” of children whose parents can afford to pay private school fees – a tin-eared and insulting claim to make, not least during a cost-of-living crisis.

[See also: I’m an ambulance worker – here’s why I’m striking]

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.