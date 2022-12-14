Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
14 December 2022

PMQs: Sunak cornered on all sides over NHS strikes

Keir Starmer accused the PM of having “curled up in a ball and gone into hibernation” as a winter crisis approaches.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Andy Bailey/AFP via Getty Images

The final PMQs of 2022 was a grumpy, if rather predictable affair, with all three opposition parties turning up the heat on Rishi Sunak over strikes and the state of the NHS.

Keir Starmer was determined to pin blame for tomorrow’s nurses’ walkout on the Prime Minister, calling the industrial action a “badge of shame” for the government. Ministers have refused to bypass the independent pay review board and open negotiations with the Royal College of Nursing, despite its general secretary Pat Cullen vowing to pause the first nurses’ strike in history if they did so.

It is a difficult spot for the PM, not least because the Scottish government has stepped in to offer health workers an average increase of 7.5 per cent, taking the threat of a strike off the table for at least two unions – something the new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was only too happy to remind Sunak of.

Sunak attempted to defend the government’s record, saying nurses in England got a 3 per cent rise last year during a wider public sector pay freeze. But Starmer further turned the screw by pointing out pay rises could be funded by scrapping non-dom tax status – something Sunak’s billionaire wife previously held – and underlining the recent King’s Fund report, which found that shrivelled NHS capacity was down to a “decade of neglect” and managed decline overseen by successive Tory governments.

Both leaders tried to paint the other as weak, with Starmer accusing Sunak of having “curled up in a ball and gone into hibernation” as a winter crisis approaches for the NHS. Sunak, meanwhile, claimed his opposite calling for negotiations was a “political formula” for avoiding taking a strong position. The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey followed Flynn in scrutinising Sunak over the health service, this time over the NHS’s “dreadful” cancer backlog, which, he claimed, is seeing 40 per cent of cancer patients with a two-month wait for treatment.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The session felt like a glimpse of Sunak’s future: the thankless job of leading a government that is coming to the end of its long reign, cornered on all sides.

Content from our partners
The net zero opportunities for small business are huge, with the right help
The net zero opportunities for small business are huge, with the right help
Spotlight
The green transition can unlock 40,000 new businesses and £175bn
The green transition can unlock 40,000 new businesses and £175bn
Alison Rose
Lindy Cameron: Ukraine's cyber-defences have been exemplary
Lindy Cameron: Ukraine's cyber-defences have been exemplary
In partnership with Fortinet

[See also: Is Mick Lynch in trouble?]

Topics in this article : , , , , ,