Labour’s triumph in the Stretford by-election shows the Tories will need a miracle to win

Photo by PA Images / Alamy

Labour has comfortably held the constituency of Stretford and Urmston following a by-election yesterday. Andrew Western, the leader of Trafford Council, won 69.6 per cent of the vote and a 9,906 majority.

It is no big surprise. Keir Starmer’s party has represented the Greater Manchester seat since it was created in 1997. Labour recorded an 11 per cent swing from the Tories, who won just 15.9 per cent of the vote.

It is less than the 14 per cent swing Labour recorded in the Chester by-election earlier this month, but given the party already had 60 per cent of the vote in Stretford and Urmston, there was little room to make further progress.

[See also: The government’s concession on childcare shows how much the issue matters to voters]

Related

John Curtice, a political scientist and pollster, told Radio 4 this morning that the result is consistent with Labour’s relatively stable national lead of 20 points, which is comparable to what Tony Blair had in the run-up to the 1997 election.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Curtice also pointed out that Britain is in “unchartered territory” in terms of predicting who will win the next general election; during the 1992-97 parliament, John Major stayed in No 10 in the aftermath of Black Wednesday, whereas following Liz Truss‘s disastrous mini-Budget the Conservatives changed leader and installed Rishi Sunak.

And while as a party Labour has a lead on economic competence, Sunak, as an individual politician, is more trusted on the economy than Starmer. Curtice said: “The question is, can [Sunak] in the very difficult economic circumstances the government now face – much more difficult economic circumstances than the Conservatives faced after Black Wednesday – have any chance of turning things around?”

[See also: Rishi Sunak has been left looking complacent on strikes]

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, said yesterday that he could see the “first glimmer” that inflation was beginning to ease after November’s drop in the Consumer Prices Index, to 10.7 per cent from 11.1 per cent in October. The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, however, has warned that the economic picture will get worse before it gets better. Last month he confirmed that the UK had entered into a recession.

Given the latest date that a general election could be held is January 2025, there may be time for the polls to close. But amid strikes, backbench rebellions and Labour unity, it still looks like Sunak will need a miracle to pull off a victory.