What happens now Queen Elizabeth II has died?

Photograph by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Britain is expected to enter a ten-day period of official mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister’s spokesman has said. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the UK’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon aged 96.

Liz Truss was working in Downing Street when she was informed of the Queen’s death at around 4:30pm by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. Shortly afterwards she spoke to the UK’s new head of state, King Charles III, who is expected to return to London from Balmoral tomorrow.

Truss later gave a statement outside Downing Street, dressed in black, calling the news a “huge shock to the nation and the world”. The new Prime Minister, who met the Queen and was invited to form a government by her on Tuesday, said the monarch had been “the rock on which modern Britain was built and our country has flourished under her reign”.

“With the king’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother,” she said. “And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him. To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all.”

Related

The Prime Minister concluded her tribute: “With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words … God save the King.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Labour leader Keir Starmer has also given a televised address, saying: “Queen Elizabeth II created a special, personal relationship with us all. A relationship based on service and devotion to her country.

“Nobody under the age of 70 has known anything other than Queen Elizabeth II on the throne.

For the vast majority of us, the late Queen has been simply the Queen. The only Queen. Above all else, our Queen.”

He added: “Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon.”

US President Joe Biden said: “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy, who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“She helped make our relationship special.”

French president Emmanuel Macron said the Queen embodied Britain’s continuity and unity for over 70 years, adding: “She held a special status in France and a special place in the hearts of the French people.”

The UK’s ten-day period of national mourning will now begin and is likely to culminate in a state funeral.

Schools will remain open during this time but the civil service will provide minimal updates, operating in a similar manner to the purdah election periods. Full guidance will be issued to civil servants.

There will be no government announcements or ministerial visits during this time. Plans to freeze energy bills, as announced today by Truss, will go ahead but will be communicated to the public in a factual way.

The Prime Minister is chairing a meeting tonight between representatives of the Royal Family, the Defence Secretary, Home Secretary and others to plan the arrangements for mourning. More details about the precise plans will be known after the meeting or tomorrow.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has confirmed that MPs will give tributes tomorrow from 12pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 2pm. Truss will open the tributes.

Final arrangements for the state funeral will be announced by Buckingham Palace, not Downing Street.