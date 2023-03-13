Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Scotland
Today 10:33 am

Downing Street blocking Scotland’s bottle scheme will provoke a fresh crisis for the SNP

In the midst of the party’s leadership election, Westminster overturning a second key policy could cause further fractures.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by EvanaFalconFotografia / Getty Images

The UK’s Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is preparing to block a second measure that’s been put forward by the SNP-led Scottish government – the controversial bottle-return scheme – according to a report in the Guardian. The recycling policy forms a major part of Holyrood’s environment agenda and was pushed through as part of the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Due to start in August, the scheme would see Scottish retailers add 20p to the price of single-use bottles and cans, which consumers could reclaim by returning them to be recycled – but to work, it is likely to require an exemption from UK-wide regulations.

[See also: It’s time to talk policy in the SNP leadership race]

Jack, who wants to convince the cabinet to block the plans, has previously criticised the measure as inflationary, and it has already provoked a backlash among businesses, which argue it would add numerous costs. The interesting political question, as voting opens in the SNP leadership contest today, is: what impact would another major intervention from the UK government have on the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon?

The two frontrunners, continuity candidate Humza Yousaf and the centrist Kate Forbes, have been opposed over several issues, including the bottle scheme. Yousaf believes it should target large corporations and Holyrood should compromise by offering smaller retailers an exemption, whereas Forbes thinks it should be paused completely. Similarly, Yousaf believes the cooperation agreement Sturgeon brokered with the Greens is essential, while Forbes is more sceptical. Ash Regan, the third candidate, has said she would scrap the bottle-return plan.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: The SNP machine is in a state of panic over Kate Forbes]

Content from our partners
A better future starts at home
A better future starts at home
Geeta Nanda
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
Spotlight
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Katie Schmuecker

The Tories’ latest stab at muscular unionism could, of course, serve to unite Scotland’s pro-independence forces. But with the SNP leadership race having exposed deep divisions within the SNP, that seems unlikely; instead, a move from No 10 to block the scheme will put the next first minister in a difficult position. If Forbes beats the SNP machine’s favoured candidate, and is seen to back the UK government, she will be accused of disloyalty and trashing Sturgeon’s record. Yousaf, meanwhile, who has also vowed to take on Downing Street over its derailing of gender-recognition reforms in Scotland, could be plunged into a fresh constitutional battle on his first day in Bute House.

In addition, the eco-scheme is vitally important to the Greens – so rows between the SNP and their coalition partners look inevitable. The next Scottish Parliament elections are not due to take place until 2026, but the journey towards what would be a record-breaking fifth win for the SNP looks treacherous.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Joanna Cherry’s Diary: Identity politics, squabbles in the SNP, and my position on the leadership race]

Topics in this article : , ,