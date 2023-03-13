Downing Street blocking Scotland’s bottle scheme will provoke a fresh crisis for the SNP

Photo by EvanaFalconFotografia / Getty Images

The UK’s Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, is preparing to block a second measure that’s been put forward by the SNP-led Scottish government – the controversial bottle-return scheme – according to a report in the Guardian. The recycling policy forms a major part of Holyrood’s environment agenda and was pushed through as part of the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

Due to start in August, the scheme would see Scottish retailers add 20p to the price of single-use bottles and cans, which consumers could reclaim by returning them to be recycled – but to work, it is likely to require an exemption from UK-wide regulations.

[See also: It’s time to talk policy in the SNP leadership race]

Jack, who wants to convince the cabinet to block the plans, has previously criticised the measure as inflationary, and it has already provoked a backlash among businesses, which argue it would add numerous costs. The interesting political question, as voting opens in the SNP leadership contest today, is: what impact would another major intervention from the UK government have on the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon?

Related

The two frontrunners, continuity candidate Humza Yousaf and the centrist Kate Forbes, have been opposed over several issues, including the bottle scheme. Yousaf believes it should target large corporations and Holyrood should compromise by offering smaller retailers an exemption, whereas Forbes thinks it should be paused completely. Similarly, Yousaf believes the cooperation agreement Sturgeon brokered with the Greens is essential, while Forbes is more sceptical. Ash Regan, the third candidate, has said she would scrap the bottle-return plan.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: The SNP machine is in a state of panic over Kate Forbes]

The Tories’ latest stab at muscular unionism could, of course, serve to unite Scotland’s pro-independence forces. But with the SNP leadership race having exposed deep divisions within the SNP, that seems unlikely; instead, a move from No 10 to block the scheme will put the next first minister in a difficult position. If Forbes beats the SNP machine’s favoured candidate, and is seen to back the UK government, she will be accused of disloyalty and trashing Sturgeon’s record. Yousaf, meanwhile, who has also vowed to take on Downing Street over its derailing of gender-recognition reforms in Scotland, could be plunged into a fresh constitutional battle on his first day in Bute House.

In addition, the eco-scheme is vitally important to the Greens – so rows between the SNP and their coalition partners look inevitable. The next Scottish Parliament elections are not due to take place until 2026, but the journey towards what would be a record-breaking fifth win for the SNP looks treacherous.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Joanna Cherry’s Diary: Identity politics, squabbles in the SNP, and my position on the leadership race]