Reform leads in an opinion poll. How seriously should we take it?

Photo by Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images

One opinion poll has Nigel Farage’s Reform party in the lead, ahead of Labour and the Conservatives. This never happened with Ukip. It did happen for a few weeks with the Brexit Party, but those circumstances were unique. In the aftermath of a European election the central issue – the European question – was simply high in salience. This time it’s different. The lead for Reform comes six/seven months into a new government, where the dominant issues of the day are conventional and domestic.

Are these figures mere outliers? Not really. Other polls point to Reform as a seriously competitive force. Britain Elects (my model) still gives Labour a lead of two points. But look within the standard margin of error, and you’ll find something more complicated. The Conservatives could lead by four points within the margin of error; a Labour lead of eight points is possible too; so is a Reform lead of four points.

The FindOutNow survey – which triggered this entire conversation – accounts for non-voters too. It shows where those who didn’t show up in July might go now. And this exposes something important and forgotten about elections. Governments are always gaining voters. Election losers are always gaining voters too. If an election was held now Labour could win 1.1 million votes from non-voters in July, but could also lose 2.9 million of their cohort too.

So Reform’s lead comes from two places. First, there is a huge level of apathy among the electorate. Almost one million of those who voted Conservative in July say they’re unsure how they would vote now (so in this instance Reform’s lead is less about their own gains and more about other party’s losses). Second, there are a projected 3.4 million who didn’t vote in July who might vote for Reform now. So we have historical non-voters showing up and historical voters staying in, accounting for almost half the total Reform vote if an election were held now.

It’s hard to know whether this will sustain itself. Non-voters are erratic and unreliable. But this shift is not meaningless.

