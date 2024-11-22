Labour is losing big in the council by-election sweepstakes

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In numerous corners of the country, almost every Thursday evening, thousands of voters go to the polls to elect new county, district or borough councillors. They’re important – councillors are the people responsible for voting through council tax rises. A consequence of death, imprisonment, suspension or resignation, they happen with relative frequency. They’re not opinion polls. They’re not damning proof of this argument or that, or this event at PMQs or that news item in the midday bulletins; but in aggregate they can serve as decent indicators of the general direction in the country.

I’ve been watching them since 2012. Labour’s latest go at defending council seats – as an incoming landslide administration – mark one of the worst performances we have seen in recent history.

So let’s compare what happened under the last landslide administration, 1997. In 1997 when Labour came into office a slew of independents, Liberal Democrats and Conservative candidates ate into Labour’s seats. The party lost two in every ten seats they were defending, and suffered on average a loss of six percentage points of support.

But now? In the first 150 days of the Starmer administration Labour has lost almost four in every 10 of the seats they went out to defend.



In council by-elections incumbent parties typically suffer a lowering in their support. So far, these by-elections are showing Labour's vote is down and they're losing nearly 40 percent of the seats they're defending. If this is repeated in next May's county council elections, they'll lose upwards of 80 of the 400 seats they're defending.

But next year's council elections should fall along slightly more complex lines than that. The last time these seats were up was 2021, and they are predominantly in the rural English shires. In 2021 Labour trailed the Conservatives by 10 percentage points. And right now, despite the odd opinion poll saying otherwise, Labour still has a lead over the Conservatives nationally. In isolation, Labour is losing support; but when up against the Conservatives it is a different story.

This is worth remembering. There is every reason to think that if the Conservative fall from grace continues, along with the split in the rightward vote, that Labour might even gain seats.

These council by-elections are showing something else - an improvement in the Reform vote. In by-elections gone by Ukip generally performed poorly - they couldn't amass a ground game to cling onto their precious wins. Admittedly, there are still few Reform-won seats for them to defend. But of that number Reform look likely to hold on - the party's vote is up an impressive 11 percentage points.



So what do these numbers mean for the government? Labour is losing almost four in every 10 of the seats they set out to defend, but in comparison to the general performance of incumbent administrations it is not that bad. Consider Margaret Thatcher in 1983, or indeed the coalition era Conservatives, or Theresa May's shock 2017 result. The main point of consternation for Labour now should be that this has happened off the back of a landslide. Though, as we have discussed several times, that was thanks to more complicated forces than enthusiasm for Labour.

It speaks, ultimately, to this more fluid and swingy electorate; an electorate that isn't all that loyal to any given party. A Labour landslide arrived off the backs of an extremely disgruntled electorate. Let’s not be surprised if the voters continue to be just that.